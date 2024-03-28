The Tragic Truth About Sally Field

This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Whether you watched her as Sister Bertrille in "The Flying Nun" or as the titular character in "Norma Rae," one thing is undeniable; Sally Field is one of Hollywood's most treasured gems. Throughout Sally Field's stunning transformation over the decades, she's racked up several accolades including two Academy Awards, three Emmys, and two Golden Globes. Outside of her major career wins, Field is also well-revered by her peers.

"Ordinary is the most difficult thing in the world to act, but Sally knows how to be ordinary in the most heroic sense of the word without putting quotes around it," Robert Benton, director of "Places in the Heart," told Variety. "Most people get points for acting ordinary on screen, but you always see the acting underneath. Not with Sally. She's just there, absolutely present and flawless."

Amid the actor's successful career, Field has also had her share of struggles. While filming "The Flying Nun," a young Sally Field suffered a mental health breakdown, eventually leading to depression. "I was suffering so badly, I was so depressed and I was 19 and I didn't want to be playing something called 'The Flying Nun.' I did not want to be dressed as a nun all day long," the actor revealed on an episode of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series in 2016. However, depression is not the only thing Field struggled with over the years as there are many more tragic truths to this veteran actor's life.