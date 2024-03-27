Whatever Happened To The Original GEICO Caveman?

Long before we had the GEICO gecko, the insurance company had another recognizable mascot — the caveman. The caveman became a staple for GEICO as they released a series of commercials around the idea that their website is so easy to use that a caveman can do it. The ad caught people's attention, and apparently, it was all inspired by a book!

According to 99 Percent Invisible, Noel Ritter helped create the GEICO caveman campaign after reading the short story "Pastorialia" by George Saunders, which centered around a cavemen couple. Ritter explained that they had hit a roadblock on the creative campaign for GEICO, but the idea suddenly came to him. He said, "We needed a break and we had gone to lunch and we're sitting there eating our lunches and then all of a sudden, I'm like, 'Wait a second. These cavemen from the Saunders book, that's perfect!'" He continued, "And the whole slogan came to me fully formed: 'It's so easy a caveman can do it.'" From that point on, the creative ideas kept flowing surrounding the caveman, and no one could escape the commercials.

In the past couple of years, the company switched to the now famous gecko mascot, but during the 2024 Super Bowl, they brought the caveman back with a commercial of him being jealous of the gecko. The ad was nostalgic, and many have gotten to thinking about what has happened to the original GEICO caveman.