M. Emmet Walsh, Iconic Character Actor, Dead At 88

M. Emmet Walsh has died at the age of 88, Deadline confirmed on March 20, 2024. In a statement to the news outlet, the late actor's manager, Sandy Joseph, revealed that he passed away after going into cardiac arrest at Kerbs Memorial Hospital in Vermont.

Walsh is best known for his roles in the Harrison Ford-led sci-fi favorite "Blade Runner," the Oscar-winning drama "Ordinary People," and the Julia Roberts rom-com "My Best Friend's Wedding." In addition to his stacked filmography, the beloved talent also made a name for himself in the television sphere, starring on classic shows like "Bonanza" and "All in the Family," among others. Walsh is survived by his niece Meagan Walsh, his nephew Kevin Walsh and his grandnephews Emmet and Elliot.

More to come...