Where Is Vladimir Putin's Ex-Wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva Now?

Russia's KGB agents know how to keep secrets, so it's not surprising that there are many things the world doesn't know about Vladimir Putin. The president is notorious for keeping his private life private and sharing things on a strictly need-to-know basis. Vladimir Putin's ex-wife, Lyudmila Shkrebneva, was rarely seen by his side during their 30-year marriage. They seldom traveled together or attended public events. Shkrebneva was seen even less following their divorce, leading to wild speculation about where she was.

The most shocking thing about the news that Putin had gotten divorced was that it even made it onto the news. The couple made the announcement on Russian state television in June 2013. "It was a joint decision. We hardly see each other, and each of us has our own life," Putin shared (via BBC). "We are always going to be very close to each other. I am sure, forever," he vowed. Shkrebneva claimed Putin's busy schedule had caused the rift. "Vladimir Vladimirovich is completely drowned in work," she said.

Following the divorce, Shkrebneva was seen even less than before, seemingly disappearing into obscurity. According to The Guardian, rumors regarding her whereabouts were rife. There were even theories that Putin had banished Shkrebneva to a monastery. The speculation was squashed, though, when news broke in April 2017 that Shkrebneva was living large in Europe with a new husband who is 20 years younger than her.