Details About Hallmark's Alexa And Carlos PenaVega That Are So Tragic

Note: This article discusses an eating disorder and substance abuse.

There was a time when married couple Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega almost called it quits, but instead, the former child stars continued leaning on each other during some of their most trying times. However, before they wed, the Hallmark stars had endured misfortune and misery without having each other to turn to for comfort and support.

When Alexa and Carlos tied the knot in 2014, their union was the merging of two franchises that many Millenials and Zoomers remember fondly. Alexa appeared in the "Spy Kids" films while Carlos starred on Nickelodeon's "Big Time Rush" and performed as a member of the series' titular boy band. Alexa eventually decided to quit Hollywood, but she and Carlos have since appeared together in a handful of Hallmark Channel movies, including the 2023 romance "Never Too Late to Celebrate."

One of the challenges Alexa and Carlos faced while trying to balance work and their personal lives was their struggle to become first-time parents. "We tried to get pregnant for a good six months without luck. When it's not working, you think, 'Is there something wrong with me?'" Alexa told Fit Pregnancy and Baby. But she did eventually get pregnant; the PenaVegas welcomed their son Ocean PenaVega in 2016. Sadly, before Alexa got to experience the joy of motherhood, her difficulty conceiving took her back to a dark period in her life.