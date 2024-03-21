The Awkward Nickname Donald Trump Sometimes Calls Son Barron

Donald Trump is no stranger to saying the wrong things when his children are concerned. He is, after all, the same person who made wildly inappropriate comments about his daughter, Ivanka Trump. However, the former president's comments about Barron inspired users on X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond. One user, for example, felt that Barron was in good company. "He forgot Barron was his son too. Terrible. Welcome to the Tiffany and Eric club, Barron," tweeted the commenter about Barron's older siblings.

A second user implied that Donald's slip of the tongue was his accidental admission that Barron — who looks like a younger version of Donald — wasn't his biological child. "Imagine being Barron and finding out during a press briefing Your Daddy admits he's not your daddy!!" wrote another user. Of course, there's never been any evidence to suggest that Barron isn't Donald's son, although his comments didn't help matters.

Some users turned their attention to Melania Trump. "She was right there next to him," tweeted one user. "A *normal* person would've gestured to her, & said, 'WE have a wonderful teenage son, we can't have young people being sickened & dying from this'" Meanwhile, a fourth user took Donald to task. "Wow. "SHE'S got a son.....THAT'S a beautiful young man"???" they wrote. "Has Trump forgotten Barron is his son too? Who talks abt their kid like that? Just goes to show the disconnected Trump is w/his child. He's an absent father to his children when they're young. Unreal. So cold."