Inside Valerie Bertinelli And Duff Goldman's Real-Life Friendship
Before Valerie Bertinelli's bitter fallout with the Food Network, she and Duff Goldman were co-hosts of "Kids Baking Championship." However, the two were more than mere co-workers. Based on what they've said about each other in interviews, it seems they were pretty good friends, too.
Ahead of the very first season of "Kids Baking Championship," Goldman opened up to the Miami Herald about striking up a friendship with Bertinelli a few years prior. "I met her while filming 'Ace of Cakes' ... I met her at a party, and we kept in touch," he shared. Goldman also shared that there had been a ton of admiration between them. "She was like, 'Oh, my God, I love your show.' And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I had a crush on you when I was, like, 5,'" he recounted. It wouldn't be the last time he'd bring up his childhood love for Bertinelli. Several years into "Kids Baking Championship," a viewer took to X, now known as Twitter, to share, "I'm Team Duff." Goldman's response? "Haha. I've been Team Valerie since I was 10. Ask my mom," he quipped.
It's not exactly surprising that their mutual admiration turned into a years-long friendship. Luckily for viewers, over the whopping 12 seasons of "Kids Baking Challenge," they did together, we got some insight into just how close they were.
Valerie gushed over Duff becoming a dad
During their time working together on "Kids Baking Championship," Duff Goldman became a father for the first time. As lovers of Valerie Bertinelli's "Valerie's Home Cooking" may remember, a Season 12 episode of the show saw the "Hot in Cleveland" actor whip up something in honor of Goldman and his wife, Johnna Colbry. Taking to Facebook ahead of the episode's airing, she shared, "I'm sending a care package to my buddy @DuffGoldman and his wife, Johnna, to celebrate the arrival of their baby."
That wasn't the only time Bertinelli gushed over Goldman becoming a dad. Speaking to Mashed, she opened up about her excitement at getting to meet his daughter while they were filming "Kids Baking Championship," gushing, "The last season was so much fun because we shot in Knoxville, Tennessee, and he brought his beautiful wife, Johnna, and his baby, Josephine. So, I got to see Josephine a lot. Oh my God, what a sweet baby."
That being said, the baby didn't hog all the adoration in that interview. When the topic shifted to Goldman himself, Bertinelli was anything but shy about the fact that the two were close. "I adore Duff. I just love him," she told the outlet.
Valerie has also praised Duff's culinary skills
While Duff Goldman previously told the Miami Herald that Valerie Bertinelli had professed her love for "Ace of Cakes" when they first met, it's evident she holds all his culinary pursuits in high regard. Speaking to Mashed, she pointed out that even though her friend tended to be lauded for his cakes, "He's an amazing chef, not just an amazing baker, but he's an amazing chef."
As for the non-baked goods that had blown her away, Bertinelli added that while filming "Kids Baking Championship" in New Orleans, Goldman had taken to barbecuing on set, no matter the weather. "He would have a barbecue outside of his trailer and he would have to put a tarp over it because he would be barbecuing and all of a sudden these storms would come through," she recounted. Not that the crazy conditions got in the way of making some great food, though. "He makes the most amazing meals," Bertinelli gushed.
As for where Goldman and Bertinelli stand after her ousting from "Kids Baking Championship," we're not entirely sure. After all, while Bertinelli follows Goldman on Instagram, he notably doesn't follow her. Here's hoping that doesn't mean their friendship has taken a knock. After all, given their years-long admiration for one another, it would be heartbreaking if a scandalous Food Network decision did cause a rift.