Inside Valerie Bertinelli And Duff Goldman's Real-Life Friendship

Before Valerie Bertinelli's bitter fallout with the Food Network, she and Duff Goldman were co-hosts of "Kids Baking Championship." However, the two were more than mere co-workers. Based on what they've said about each other in interviews, it seems they were pretty good friends, too.

Ahead of the very first season of "Kids Baking Championship," Goldman opened up to the Miami Herald about striking up a friendship with Bertinelli a few years prior. "I met her while filming 'Ace of Cakes' ... I met her at a party, and we kept in touch," he shared. Goldman also shared that there had been a ton of admiration between them. "She was like, 'Oh, my God, I love your show.' And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I had a crush on you when I was, like, 5,'" he recounted. It wouldn't be the last time he'd bring up his childhood love for Bertinelli. Several years into "Kids Baking Championship," a viewer took to X, now known as Twitter, to share, "I'm Team Duff." Goldman's response? "Haha. I've been Team Valerie since I was 10. Ask my mom," he quipped.

It's not exactly surprising that their mutual admiration turned into a years-long friendship. Luckily for viewers, over the whopping 12 seasons of "Kids Baking Challenge," they did together, we got some insight into just how close they were.