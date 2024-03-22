How Zendaya And Tom Holland Brushed Off Rumors Of Their Split
Fans who closely follow the relationship of Zendaya and Tom Holland have been taken on an emotional rollercoaster. The Hollywood power couple confirmed dating rumors in September 2021 by making things Instagram official. A couple of years later, in June 2023, the "Uncharted" star announced he was taking a break from acting for a year, leading fans to speculate that Holland and Zendaya's relationship was heating up, and wedding bells were possibly ringing in their future. However, months later, with the pair not spotted in public for some time, fans started to stir with curiosity, pondering if the two had quietly put their relationship on the back burner.
Stoking the flames of breakup gossip, the "Euphoria" star cleared her Instagram slate clean early in 2024, unfollowing everyone, boyfriend included — though it was later revealed to be in promotion for "Challengers". Later that month, Holland finally put the rumors to rest when he was asked by a TMZ reporter if he and Zendaya had split. "No. Absolutely not," he responded. The outlet also reported that Tomdaya had spent New Year's Eve together. Days later, while attending the Critics Choice Awards, Holland melted hearts when he told Extra he and Zendaya would "watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19." In the following weeks, Zendaya made it crystal clear that they were still very much in love.
Zendaya goes out of way to mention Tom Holland
In the weeks following those break-up rumors, Tom Holland and Zendaya had a lot to say about each other. After Zendaya rocked a stunning gown at Schiaparelli's haute couture fashion show in Paris, the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star posted a snap of his girlfriend at the event to his Instagram Stories along with three hearts. Holland also reposted a shot of Zendaya by photographer Bilal Zagaoui to Instagram. "This was made for me," Holland wrote (via Elle). The couple did more than make social media posts to show their relationship was as strong as ever.
When Zendaya attended the "Dune: Part Two" premiere in London in February 2024, her boyfriend was by her side. While making the promotional rounds for the film overseas, the "Malcolm & Marie" actor was asked during an interview with IGV what she would bring back to the States from the United Kingdom. "Yeah, my boyfriend. I would just take him with me," Zendaya said through laughter. That was not the only time she shoehorned a mention of Holland during an interview. In a BuzzFeed interview to hype up the "Dune" sequel, Zendaya was quizzed about the charm (or "rizz") of her fellow cast members. Yet, she smoothly redirected the spotlight to her boyfriend. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally — worked for me — is Mr. Tom Holland," she replied.
A role in another Zendaya movie had fans believing Holland could be jealous.
Zendaya's provacative love scene
A steamy scene from the movie "Challengers" had fans thinking there were possible issues in Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship. When the film's trailer dropped in June 2023, revealing an intimate moment between Zendaya and co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, the internet was set ablaze. "Tom punching them when the cameras are off," one YouTube user commented. In January 2024, the Disney alum uploaded the second trailer for the film to her Instagram page. Fans believed that the spicy scene with her male co-star might unsettle her boyfriend. "Tom Holland's gonna be sick while watching this movie lol," one follower replied. "I know Tom has been dreading this day," another added.
Zendaya spoke about the steamy film where she plays Tashi, a former tennis pro turned coach, who has issues balancing her personal and professional relationships with O'Connor and Faist's characters. "It's the moments between the moments. Like, chemistry. The things that you can't always say, but you feel," she told Elle in September 2023. Her co-star, and on-screen love interest, O'Connor, said the most sultry moments in the film did not take place in the bedroom. "The tennis is the sex," he told Empire in August 2023, in a joint interview with his co-stars. "The sex they're all desperate for is on the court," O'Connor said.