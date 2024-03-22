How Zendaya And Tom Holland Brushed Off Rumors Of Their Split

In the weeks following those break-up rumors, Tom Holland and Zendaya had a lot to say about each other. After Zendaya rocked a stunning gown at Schiaparelli's haute couture fashion show in Paris, the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star posted a snap of his girlfriend at the event to his Instagram Stories along with three hearts. Holland also reposted a shot of Zendaya by photographer Bilal Zagaoui to Instagram. "This was made for me," Holland wrote (via Elle). The couple did more than make social media posts to show their relationship was as strong as ever.

When Zendaya attended the "Dune: Part Two" premiere in London in February 2024, her boyfriend was by her side. While making the promotional rounds for the film overseas, the "Malcolm & Marie" actor was asked during an interview with IGV what she would bring back to the States from the United Kingdom. "Yeah, my boyfriend. I would just take him with me," Zendaya said through laughter. That was not the only time she shoehorned a mention of Holland during an interview. In a BuzzFeed interview to hype up the "Dune" sequel, Zendaya was quizzed about the charm (or "rizz") of her fellow cast members. Yet, she smoothly redirected the spotlight to her boyfriend. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally — worked for me — is Mr. Tom Holland," she replied.

A role in another Zendaya movie had fans believing Holland could be jealous.