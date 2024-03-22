1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Moved On Quickly After Her Divorce

Amy Slaton is one of TLC's "1000-Lb Sisters." The show follows Amy and Tammy Slaton as they embark on their incredible weight loss journey. It also follows their romantic highs and lows, which include the death of Tammy's husband and the end of Amy's marriage to Michael Halterman. Amy and Halterman split in February 2023 after four years of marriage. She was shaken, but she quickly picked herself up, dusted herself off, and started all over again.

Amy called quits on her relationship with Halterman less than a year after she gave birth to their second son, Glenn Allen. By all accounts, the break-up was a long time coming. "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," a source told The U.S. Sun. "They've been having trouble since last year." Amy and the boys moved in with her sister, Tammy, who was fresh out of rehab in Kentucky.

"There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse," Amy told People. "I just got tired of hiding it." Halterman filed for divorce in March 2023, and things remain rocky between the former spouses, who stay in contact solely for their kids. "I see him Friday when I drop the boys off and pick them up Monday. And that's as far as it goes," Amy said. Meanwhile, she moved on to a new relationship, and it didn't take long before she was crazy in love.