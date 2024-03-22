1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Moved On Quickly After Her Divorce
Amy Slaton is one of TLC's "1000-Lb Sisters." The show follows Amy and Tammy Slaton as they embark on their incredible weight loss journey. It also follows their romantic highs and lows, which include the death of Tammy's husband and the end of Amy's marriage to Michael Halterman. Amy and Halterman split in February 2023 after four years of marriage. She was shaken, but she quickly picked herself up, dusted herself off, and started all over again.
Amy called quits on her relationship with Halterman less than a year after she gave birth to their second son, Glenn Allen. By all accounts, the break-up was a long time coming. "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," a source told The U.S. Sun. "They've been having trouble since last year." Amy and the boys moved in with her sister, Tammy, who was fresh out of rehab in Kentucky.
"There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse," Amy told People. "I just got tired of hiding it." Halterman filed for divorce in March 2023, and things remain rocky between the former spouses, who stay in contact solely for their kids. "I see him Friday when I drop the boys off and pick them up Monday. And that's as far as it goes," Amy said. Meanwhile, she moved on to a new relationship, and it didn't take long before she was crazy in love.
Amy Slaton immediately got back in the dating saddle
According to documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Amy Slaton's divorce from Michael Halterman was finalized in September 2023. It followed a six-month court battle that included domestic violence allegations made by Slaton that were later retracted. The judge ruled the former spouses share joint custody of their sons, Gage Deon and Glenn Allen, and work out a schedule that allowed both parents to spend as much time as possible with their boys.
Slaton went public with a new romance in November 2023. She posted pics on TikTok, showing her and her boyfriend, Tony Rodgers. "A & a 4ever," she captioned a selfie of them hugging as she stuck out her tongue. In other photos, Rodgers was seen holding Gage and Glenn. Fans were totally there for it. "He's not the stepdad; he's the dad that stepped up!" wrote one in the comments. "You deserve to be happy; I love you and your family," wrote another.
The couple was first linked in July 2023 after he popped up in the background of a YouTube compilation video documenting Glenn's first birthday. And they proceeded full steam ahead with their relationship. "She's been keeping [Tony] on the down low, but he's been living with her in Kentucky," a source told The U.S. Sun. "From what I know, the kids live with them," they continued. Hold the front page, though. Things quickly turned sour, and there was more heartbreak in store for Slaton.
More trouble and turmoil for Amy Slaton
At first, everything looked rosy for Amy Slaton and her rebound beau, Tony Rodgers. They started hooking up in July 2023 and quickly low-key moved in together. But things went south, and it was all over by February 2024. A source told The U.S. Sun that the couple fought all the time, and it eventually became too much for Slaton, whose priority was the welfare of her two sons, Gage Deon and Glenn Allen Halterman.
The single mom wasted no time moving on once more, though. She turned to TikTok again to debut her new, new relationship in February 2024. "How can someone be so kind? Not knowing this was my favorite flower or my grandma's favorite flower," she captioned photos of some flowers and a note signed by a mysterious "Kevin." The romance immediately cranked up into high gear.
However, it didn't take long for the facade to show some wear. By March 2024, it appeared heartbreak had revisited Slaton. The reality star turned to TikTok to broadcast her latest relationship update, captioning a photo with a blend of relief and newfound independence: "Loving my single drama, free mama life!!!"