What Dominic Fike Really Blames For His Split From Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike struck up an immediate connection when they met on the set of HBO mega-hit "Euphoria." Although they mostly kept things low-key, while speaking with GQ in 2022, Fike finally opened up about his offscreen relationship with Schafer, recalling the speed at which they fell in love while co-starring in the teen drama. As he acknowledged at the time, "In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time."

While others may take months or even years to develop romantic feelings after meeting, he and Schafer just clicked from the start. "We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast," Fike recalled. "We just really got to know each other so quickly." To recap, the actors first sparked dating rumors in early 2022 when they were snapped holding hands in West Hollywood while leaving a restaurant. At the time, Schafer was last rumored to be dating fellow model Massima Desire, while Fike was romantically linked to fellow actor Diana Silvers.

Adding major fuel to the dating rumors, Fike took to Instagram Stories in February 2022 to share a snap of himself and Schafer kissing on the lips, which he captioned: "Happy birthday happy birthday," (via Cosmopolitan). The celebrity couple was then spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with their "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya, in March, after also walking the red carpet together. Unfortunately, their relationship fizzled out just as quickly as it began.