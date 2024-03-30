What Dominic Fike Really Blames For His Split From Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike struck up an immediate connection when they met on the set of HBO mega-hit "Euphoria." Although they mostly kept things low-key, while speaking with GQ in 2022, Fike finally opened up about his offscreen relationship with Schafer, recalling the speed at which they fell in love while co-starring in the teen drama. As he acknowledged at the time, "In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time."
While others may take months or even years to develop romantic feelings after meeting, he and Schafer just clicked from the start. "We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast," Fike recalled. "We just really got to know each other so quickly." To recap, the actors first sparked dating rumors in early 2022 when they were snapped holding hands in West Hollywood while leaving a restaurant. At the time, Schafer was last rumored to be dating fellow model Massima Desire, while Fike was romantically linked to fellow actor Diana Silvers.
Adding major fuel to the dating rumors, Fike took to Instagram Stories in February 2022 to share a snap of himself and Schafer kissing on the lips, which he captioned: "Happy birthday happy birthday," (via Cosmopolitan). The celebrity couple was then spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with their "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya, in March, after also walking the red carpet together. Unfortunately, their relationship fizzled out just as quickly as it began.
Fike was 'done being in relationships'
In July 2023, Dominic Fike confirmed in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he and Hunter Schafer had called it quits after more than a year of dating. "I'm just done being in relationships right now," the "Mama's Boy" singer argued, while opening up about his struggles with codependency. Fike elaborated, "That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic. And it is often the cause of the end of my relationships."
When discussing his romance with Schafer with the Los Angeles Times, Fike insinuated that it was he who called things off. The "Euphoria" star began by reminiscing about their fondest moments together, sharing, "I could make music around her, which was crazy," without directly naming Schafer. "I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like, 'Man, that was so cool." (Fun fact: He wrote "Mama's Boy" for Schafer.)
However, the actor ultimately decided he was better off flying solo, at least for a while. During his chat with Lowe, Fike also touched on their split while considering filming Season 3 of "Euphoria" with Schafer. "I think it'll be fine," Fike reasoned, after noting that he gets along with everyone. Well, almost. "We're all adults, kind of," the actor notably added. "I'm trying."
The Euphoria star moved on quickly
Despite swearing off dating and being in public relationships, Dominic Fike wasted no time moving on from ex-girlfriend Hunter Schafer following their split in 2023. In January 2024, the singer-songwriter made headlines when he was spotted canoodling with Emma Roberts' younger sister, Grace Nickels, in New York City, according to photos published by the Daily Mail. Nickels, who turned 23 on January 18, confirmed their relationship by sharing photos of her and Fike kissing passionately in her birthday post on Instagram, writing simply "23!" in the caption. The reactions to the budding relationship in the comments were split.
"The HARD hard launch here we go," wrote one fan. "Oh he got a TYPE," a second commenter noted. "The luckiest girl on this planet," added a third. While speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Fike described himself as a "relationship person" who doesn't mind being vulnerable and opening himself up to other people. But even he admits that dating is hard. "Casual sex is easier," the actor quipped. "But I hate that s**t. You shouldn't f**k anyone that you wouldn't want to be with." Although he has slept with a lot of women in the past, Fike is past all that now. "I overdid it," he joked. "Now I'm trying to be abstinent, which is really nice."