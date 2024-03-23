Plot Twist: Chelsea Clinton Leaps To Barron Trump's Defense After Birthday Backlash

Barron Trump gained an unexpected ally in former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.

On March 20, Melania and Donald Trump's only child turned 18, officially starting his journey into adulthood. According to Hello!, Barron ushered in his birthday with a small celebration at Mar-a-Lago. While the former first son remained out of the spotlight for the milestone occasion, his birthday garnered considerable attention from news outlets and political commentators. On X, formerly known as Twitter, former NBC senior executive Mike Sington caused a stir when he stated that Barron would be subjected to more criticism due to his age. "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now," he wrote. The aforementioned tweet sparked backlash on social media, leading Sington to clarify his comment to Newsweek. "I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press," he explained. "Someone pointed out to me 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed. I don't wish physical harm on anyone."

While the former NBC exec deleted his tweet, it launched a fierce debate on social media. Some called for Barron's privacy no matter his age, while others called attention to other presidential children, like Malia and Sasha Obama, who weren't given the same grace. Amid the growing discourse, Clinton shared her thoughts on the matter with a pointed message.