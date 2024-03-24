Joe And Jill Biden Have A Bigger Age Gap Than You Might've Known

Jill and Joe Biden's age difference is probably more significant than you might have realized — though not as big as some Americans mistakenly believe. "She was 12; I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done," Biden said in a September 2022 speech at the National Education Association Headquarters, drawing laughter from the crowd. The internet went up in flames as many interpreted Joe was inferring he had met Jill when she was a preteen.

"People laughing in the crowd because it's not their 12 year old daughter that was involved with a 30 year old. Horrific," one user tweeted. A few days after his speech, conservative pundit Matt Couch posted a photo to Instagram of a young Jill sitting in Joe's lap with the infamous quote attached to it. But Joe wasn't talking about Jill. He was addressing an old friend he recognized in the audience, USA Today pointed out. At the time, Joe's reference to his friend being 12 was presumably a joke about how well she's aged compared to him.

When Jill met Joe on a blind date in March 1975, she was already in her 20s and about to graduate from the University of Delaware with an English degree. Not only that. She had already been married once before and was in the home-stretch of her divorce proceedings by then. (Jill's divorce was finalized two months later.) She was definitely an adult, but she was still a lot younger than Joe.