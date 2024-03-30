The Sad Truth About The Actress Who Plays Lily In AT&T Commercials

Audiences wanted to know about the AT&T commercial girl who starred in 40 ads for the company from 2013 until 2017. The character known in the commercials as Lily is played by actor Milana Vayntrub. As she became the face of AT&T, buzz started to build around the actor. There was even a joke on "Family Guy" about her. "How would you find out the name of the actual actress who plays the AT&T chick?" Peter asks Lois in one episode. Unfortunately, the fan attention turned volatile when Vayntrub reprised her role as Lily in 2020.

Besides her commercial work, Vayntrub is an accomplished TV actor with a surprising net worth, but all that success came with a price. When she returned to AT&T commercials, personal photos from her social media went viral, and a sect of fans were bombarding the "This is Us" actor with lewd remarks. Vayntrub addressed her mistreatment during an Instagram Live in August 2020. "But all of these comments — it hurts my feelings. I'm hurting and it's bringing up, like, a lot of feelings of sexual assault," she said. "I am not consenting to any of this," Vayntrub added.

Posts on AT&T's socials that featured Vayntrub's Lily were inundated with crass replies. "We have disabled or deleted these comments on our social content that includes Lily," the company said in a statement at the time supporting the actor, per Fox News. Sadly, Vayntrub was forced to take further measures when the harassment continued.