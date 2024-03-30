The Most Tragic Details To Come Out About The Cast Of Pawn Stars

The History Channel changed the game by launching "Pawn Stars" in 2009. Yet, it's not all glitter and gold — and some rather tragic details have emerged from the lives of the show's cast.

The show became widely successful after its debut, as people would tune in to find out the worth of one-of-a-kind valuables. However, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop was created long before the show aired. In the early '80s, the store was built by Richard "The Old Man" Harrison and started as a coin shop. It wasn't until the late '80s that the pawn shop business truly kicked off, and growing up and working in the shop, his don, Rick Harrison, knew there was something special. Before long, he got in touch with the production team at the History Channel and launched the show that we know and love today.

Although he hoped "Pawn Stars" would take off, Rick never actually expected it to. In 2010, he told Entertainment Weekly, "No, we never thought it was going to be this big. I was hoping to get a season or two out of it — maybe a little press, maybe a little more business in the store, but I never thought it was going to do this." Over a decade later, the show is still going strong! According to their website, nearly 3,000 people visit the store a day, hoping their valuables will be worth something. Over the years, the cast has let viewers into the pawn shop and their lives, and while there have been some amazing moments, the cast has also had to deal with some serious tragedies.