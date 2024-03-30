The Most Tragic Details To Come Out About The Cast Of Pawn Stars
The History Channel changed the game by launching "Pawn Stars" in 2009. Yet, it's not all glitter and gold — and some rather tragic details have emerged from the lives of the show's cast.
The show became widely successful after its debut, as people would tune in to find out the worth of one-of-a-kind valuables. However, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop was created long before the show aired. In the early '80s, the store was built by Richard "The Old Man" Harrison and started as a coin shop. It wasn't until the late '80s that the pawn shop business truly kicked off, and growing up and working in the shop, his don, Rick Harrison, knew there was something special. Before long, he got in touch with the production team at the History Channel and launched the show that we know and love today.
Although he hoped "Pawn Stars" would take off, Rick never actually expected it to. In 2010, he told Entertainment Weekly, "No, we never thought it was going to be this big. I was hoping to get a season or two out of it — maybe a little press, maybe a little more business in the store, but I never thought it was going to do this." Over a decade later, the show is still going strong! According to their website, nearly 3,000 people visit the store a day, hoping their valuables will be worth something. Over the years, the cast has let viewers into the pawn shop and their lives, and while there have been some amazing moments, the cast has also had to deal with some serious tragedies.
Richard Harrison passed away
When "Pawn Stars" kicked off in 2009, those who watched the show fell in love with the cast, including Richard Harrison. Richard was extra special because he was the one who built the pawn shop and made it what it is today. He was affectionately dubbed "The Old Man" by his family, friends, and fans and was a huge staple on the show. Unfortunately, nearly ten years into "Pawn Stars," Richard tragically died at age 77.
Richard passed away in June 2018 after living with Parkinson's disease. Richard's son and fellow "Pawn Stars" star, Rick Harrison, announced the news on social media with a sweet post dedicated to his dad. "Richard Benjamin 'The Old Man' Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved," he wrote. "He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool 'Old Man' as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him."
Because he was such an integral part of the show, "Pawn Stars" decided to do a tribute episode to Richard following his death. The episode, "A Treasure Remembered," dove into some of Richard's best moments on the show as fans were able to mourn and say goodbye to "The Old Man."
Corey Harrison was arrested for a DUI
Corey Harrison found himself in a bit of legal trouble towards the end of 2023. According to Fox 5, Harrison joined the list of celebrities with the worst driving records after he was arrested in the early hours of September 8, 2023, when authorities saw his Ford truck swerving from the right-hand lane into the bicycle lane. Once authorities pulled over the "Pawn Stars" star, the officer observed that Harrison had "bloodshot, watery, droopy eyes" and the television star smelled of alcohol. The officer then conducted a field sobriety test after Harrison refused to provide a blood or breath sample. Harrison was eventually taken back to the station, where he was arrested for a DUI.
A day after his arrest, Harrison spoke to the Review-Journal, detailing how he felt that the field sobriety test was bound to get him arrested whether he was drunk or not. Discussing the sobriety test and the instructions he had to follow, Harriso said, "I suck at playing Simon Says." The reality star then blamed nerves and the test for the reason behind his arrest. He explained, "You're obviously nervous every time you get pulled over. It's not a normal thing for me. It's, stand on this leg, stand on that leg, walk in a straight line," he continued, "I felt I passed it. But the test is meant for you to fail, no matter what."
Rick Harrison lost one of his sons
Rick Harrison had to deal with a tragedy after losing one of his sons. According to a police report obtained by USA Today, Rick's son, Adam Harrison, was found dead in a guest home in mid-January 2024. The report explained that a resident expressed concern about Adam's whereabouts after he was not seen for a couple of days. A landlord then checked on Adam's guest home, where they found him unresponsive before they alerted authorities. The cause of death was not revealed until a couple of days after Adam's death.
TMZ was the first to report his tragic cause of death. Rick released a statement to the outlet, sharing, "Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose. The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better."
Following his death, family members paid tribute to Adam in social media posts. Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram, Rick wrote, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam." Corey Harrison also shared a tribute to his brother with an image of the two as kids. He captioned the post, "I will always love you bubba." Adam's death came as a shock, given the impact he had on those around him.
Chumlee's countless legal issues
Chumlee, otherwise known as Austin Lee Russell, became a fan-favorite on "Pawn Stars" from the beginning. His hilarious humor and silly personality added a different element to the show that many enjoyed. However, what fans saw on-screen was much different than his off-screen behavior.
In 2016, Russell found himself in some serious legal trouble. According to USA Today, the reality star was accused of sexual assault, and while conducting a search warrant related to the case, they found multiple drugs as well as a firearm at his Las Vegas home. Russell was taken into custody and faced 19 counts of drug-related charges and one weapon charge. His bail was set at over $60,000. It seemed like Russell's future would include some serious jail time, but months after his arrest, the "Pawn Stars" star reached a plea deal with prosecutors.
According to TMZ sources, Russell got a good deal that spared him from serving any jail time, though it did involve probation. Once he completed his probation, the reality star's charges would reportedly become misdemeanors. And if you're wondering about the sexual assault accusation, well, both police and Russell's attorneys had a thorough investigation into the allegations but didn't find enough evidence to charge him in the case.
Rick Harrison has had trouble finding love
It may seem like Rick Harrison shares his entire life on television, but you may be surprised to learn he has had several ex-wives. Harrison has been married three times. He first married Kim Harrison in 1982, and during their marriage, they welcomed two sons, Corey and Adam Harrison. Their relationship didn't last long, as the couple divorced three years after walking down the aisle.
Rick's second marriage lasted a lot longer than his first. The reality star married his second wife, Tracy Harrison, in 1986. Rick wrote in his book, "License to Pawn," about how meeting Tracy was unexpected. He wrote, "Eight or nine months after Kim and I broke up, I met a nice girl from West Virginia named Tracy." Although Rick already had children, the couple decided to add to their family and welcomed a son, Jake Harrison, during their 25-year union. The couple eventually called it quits in 2011.
Rick's third and final ex-wife, Deanna Burditt, married the reality star in 2013. According to TMZ, the couple was married seven years before their hush-hush divorce in 2020. They didn't have any children, and the "Pawn Stars" alum said the marriage "didn't work out and [the divorce] was a mutual decision."