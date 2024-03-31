The Real Reason Kate Middleton's Parents Suffered Financially

It was once impossible to think that Kate Middleton's parents could ever face financial problems. In 1987, Carole Middleton launched a party supplies business when she struggled to find reasonably priced decoration that suited Kate's personality for her fifth birthday. "All I could find were basic clown plates," she told the Daily Mail in 2021. "I realized there was a gap in the market for party ware that wasn't too expensive and which looked good."

She wasn't the only one who had noticed it. Party Pieces was a hit. Through it, Carole, originally from a working-class background, didn't just climb a few steps — she reached all the way to the top. The prosperity brought by Carole Middleton's multi-million dollar business allowed her and Michael Middleton to send their three children to prestigious schools that opened the doors for Kate to become Princess of Wales. After all, Kate met Prince William thanks to her academic choices and opportunities.

But after 36 years in business, Carole and Michael sold Party Pieces for about $223,000 in May 2023. At the time, the business was more than $3 million in debt. Just two years earlier, Carole expressed enthusiasm for what the future held for Party Pieces. "They say if you do a job you enjoy, you don't work a day in your life, and I truly feel like that," she told the Daily Mail in 2021. The reasons behind the business's downfall are familiar to any entrepreneur in today's world.