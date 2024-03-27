The Shady Side Of Nickelodeon No One Wants To Talk About

While Nickelodeon churned out hit show after hit show in the '90s and early 2000s, their biggest stars were living some of their worst nightmares. The network responsible for giving millions of Americans some of their favorite television moments is now facing damning accusations of fostering a workplace ridden with sexual abuse, pedophilia, gender discrimination, and racism.

Most of the allegations are centered around show creator Dan Schneider, who was the mastermind behind popular shows like "Zoey 101," "iCarly," and "Drake & Josh." Schneider worked with Nickelodeon for over 20 years until he cut ties with the network in 2018 after internal investigations began to shed light on his shady behavior on set.

After denying claims of misconduct for years, a damning docu-series released in 2024 painted Schneider as the ring-leader behind Nickelodeon's biggest scandals. Shot from the point of view of many of the network's former household names, including Drake Bell and Alexa Nikolas, the four-part series "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" details several lawsuits, arrests, and predatory behavior that ran rampant on Nickelodeon under Schneider's watchful eye.

Nickelodeon show writers, cast members, and directors have now come together to shed light on the years of abuse they say they endured while simply trying to make others laugh. While Schneider has since apologized after the damning documentary dropped, the whistle has already been blown on some of the network's biggest secrets. We're breaking down the shady side of Nickelodeon no one wants to talk about.