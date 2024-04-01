90 Day Fiancé: Jasmine And Gino's Biggest Fights Caught On Camera

While Gino Palazzolo had previously attempted to bring up a prenup with Jasmine Pineda prior to their engagement, she'd instantly dismissed the idea. Increasingly concerned about her financial expectations while on a trip to Panama, Palazzolo mentioned the prenup again, in Season 6 of the spinoff series, "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." While he assured her that they would be together forever, she replied, "You see how stupid you sound right now? You know what? If you want to hear me, like, from the bottom of my heart — like f*** you a hundred times." Pineda then took off her engagement ring and gave it back to Palazzolo. As they left the restaurant, she was so upset that she wouldn't let him hold open the door for her. The next day, he showed her a proposal that stated she would be protected if he initiated a divorce, only to have her rip it up and throw the pieces at him.

After their fight, Pineda spoke with her sister Liz, who suggested that she leave Palazzolo. Pineda told her that she loved her fiancé and didn't want to break up with him. She admitted that she tended to lash out at him and was leaning toward just signing the prenup. Pineda and Palazzolo met up and he told her that he was willing to forego the contract. Unfortunately, their makeup session was brief after Pineda suggested Palazzolo draw up a will in case anything happened to him. "We're like a few months away from being married, and you're worried about me dying?" Palazzolo questioned in his confessional (via People).