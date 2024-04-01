What Happened To Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider?

Dan Schneider went from Nickelodeon royalty to Nickelodeon shame in the span of a couple of years. The television producer created some famous series on the network. From "The Amanda Show" to "iCarly," you name a Nick show from the early 2000s, and Schneider was probably a part of it. In 2018, Schneider and Nickelodeon parted ways after years of working together, per Deadline. The sudden change at the network came after allegations of abuse against Schneider came to light. A joint statement from Schneider and Nickelodeon at the time read, "Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our longtime creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider's Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal."

Although it has been years since Schneider was released from Nickelodeon, the television producer is back in the spotlight, and not for a good reason. A new docuseries titled "Quiet on Set" has detailed the extensive abuse that child actors and workers faced at the hands of the producer. From being accused of sketchy instances of sexualizing child stars like Ariana Grande to treating women unfairly in the workplace, Schneider came under major fire.

Schneider responded to the claims on YouTube, saying, "Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology." The "Quiet on Set" series has shed light on Schneider's wrongdoing over his years at Nickelodeon, but now many are wondering what the producer has been up to since leaving the children's network.