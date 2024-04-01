What Happened To Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider?
Dan Schneider went from Nickelodeon royalty to Nickelodeon shame in the span of a couple of years. The television producer created some famous series on the network. From "The Amanda Show" to "iCarly," you name a Nick show from the early 2000s, and Schneider was probably a part of it. In 2018, Schneider and Nickelodeon parted ways after years of working together, per Deadline. The sudden change at the network came after allegations of abuse against Schneider came to light. A joint statement from Schneider and Nickelodeon at the time read, "Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our longtime creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider's Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal."
Although it has been years since Schneider was released from Nickelodeon, the television producer is back in the spotlight, and not for a good reason. A new docuseries titled "Quiet on Set" has detailed the extensive abuse that child actors and workers faced at the hands of the producer. From being accused of sketchy instances of sexualizing child stars like Ariana Grande to treating women unfairly in the workplace, Schneider came under major fire.
Schneider responded to the claims on YouTube, saying, "Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology." The "Quiet on Set" series has shed light on Schneider's wrongdoing over his years at Nickelodeon, but now many are wondering what the producer has been up to since leaving the children's network.
Dan Schneider took a hiatus after leaving Nickelodeon
Dan Schneider told The New York Times in 2021 that he and Nickelodeon had not parted on a bad note. Based on the network's statement on his departure, that seemed to be true, as they expressed their gratitude toward the television producer. "We thank Dan and his Schneider's Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon," the statement read, "and we wish them the best in their future endeavors." After Schneider was let go, the once loud and boisterous producer went quiet, and it seemed that was a conscious decision.
Three years after Schneider and Nickelodeon parted ways, the television producer sat down with the New York Times for his first interview in years. During the interview, Schneider revealed that he had taken time out of the limelight to work on himself. "I took a break to take care of a lot of stuff that I'd let go by the wayside for decades," he explained. On a personal note, the "Drake & Josh" producer also revealed to the outlet that during his time off, he lost over 100 pounds, looking unrecognizable to those who may have known him from years prior. Despite taking a break from the spotlight, Schneider was excited to return to the television world. "Whatever I do next, I want it to outdo what I've done in the past," he said.
Dan Schneider dove back into the television world
Dan Schneider couldn't stay away from television forever, even if he has become a big scandal at Nickelodeon. When returning to the public eye in 2021, Schneider dove back into the entertainment world. The television producer has taken part in several series in the time since, including the "Henry Danger" spin-off show "Danger Force."
Schneider received credit as a creator for the "iCarly" reboot, but Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that the once-famous producer wasn't involved in the process at all. "[Schneider] definitely didn't have anything to do with the new iCarly, so I don't believe he was compensated," Robbins explained. As for whether Nickelodeon saw the potential to work with Schneider in the future, Robbins wasn't sure.
Even if Schneider never returned to the network, he helped define a generation of programming at Nickelodeon and still receives screen credit for the recent revivals like "Good Burger 2" and the "Zoey 102" series. Schneider's future in television remains unclear following the bombshell docuseries "Quiet on Set" and the new wave of attention and criticism it's bringing.