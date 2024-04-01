What Exes Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Relationship Looks Like Today
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a very public on-again-off-again relationship for almost five years until an argument that allegedly turned physical broke up the pair for good. The two were first linked in 2015 after meeting at a Victoria's Secret party. "She's a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She's quite classy and that. She's not, like, arrogant in any way, she's confident. She carries it well. She's cool," Malik said of Hadid in a 2016 interview with The Standard. By then, he had already met her mom Yolanda Hadid, a former model, whom he later had a reported altercation with.
After years of splitting up and getting back together, TMZ reported that Hadid and Malik were expecting a baby girl, and on September 23, 2020, the model announced the birth of their daughter Khai on Instagram: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love." Things took a drastic turn, however, when Yolanda claimed Malik had hit her, per TMZ. "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," the former One Direction member stated. Gigi Hadid and Malik broke up and since then, they have tried to keep things civil in order to be the best co-parents to Khai.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship was tense after their breakup
After Yolanda Hadid's allegations, Zayn Malik was charged with harassment and a source told E! News in 2021, "It's a tense situation. Gigi and Zayn are broken up but intend to co-parent Khai in a peaceful and healthy environment. They are working out custody details. They are in contact over Khai and making decisions for her." Another source revealed that both Hadid and Malik had spoken to lawyers and would hammer out a custody agreement, adding that the model was "done with Zayn for good."
It looked like Hadid and Malik were in a much better place by 2023. As reported by ET, Hadid liked one of her ex's Instagram photos, and a source shared with the outlet, "Zayn and Gigi are both focused on co-parenting together. Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can." The two have since moved on with other relationships, but Hadid's latest fling with an A-list celebrity has reportedly caused some prickly feelings for Malik.
Zayn Malik is reportedly upset about Gigi Hadid's latest romance with Bradley Cooper
Since her breakup with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and she is now in a relationship with another big-name star: Bradley Cooper. According to a source, Malik is not so keen on his ex-girlfriend's new beau, and the insider stated to Us Weekly, "Zayn is not happy with their relationship and never will be." The source added that Cooper has been a good influence on Hadid (despite snubbing her at the 2024 Oscars) and shared, "He's sober, and his [advice] comes from his own personal experiences. Bradley has warned Gigi that there's a difference between a healthy and a toxic separation."
However, prior to the publication of the Us Weekly article in January 2024, a source revealed to ET in late 2023, "Gigi, Bradley, Irina [Shayk], and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy. Zayn's priority is to have a good co-parenting relationship with Gigi." An insider had previously stated in July 2023 that Malik and Hadid's relationship had vastly improved since their breakup and told ET, "They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can."