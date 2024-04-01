What Exes Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Relationship Looks Like Today

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a very public on-again-off-again relationship for almost five years until an argument that allegedly turned physical broke up the pair for good. The two were first linked in 2015 after meeting at a Victoria's Secret party. "She's a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She's quite classy and that. She's not, like, arrogant in any way, she's confident. She carries it well. She's cool," Malik said of Hadid in a 2016 interview with The Standard. By then, he had already met her mom Yolanda Hadid, a former model, whom he later had a reported altercation with.

After years of splitting up and getting back together, TMZ reported that Hadid and Malik were expecting a baby girl, and on September 23, 2020, the model announced the birth of their daughter Khai on Instagram: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love." Things took a drastic turn, however, when Yolanda claimed Malik had hit her, per TMZ. "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," the former One Direction member stated. Gigi Hadid and Malik broke up and since then, they have tried to keep things civil in order to be the best co-parents to Khai.