Controversial Moments That Rocked Pippa Middleton's Reputation

Being related to the future Queen of England comes at a cost, including unparalleled public and media attention — and it's not always positive. Nonetheless, Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa Middleton continues to strive for a more private life with her husband James Matthews, and their three kids: son Arthur Michael William and daughters Grace Elizabeth Jane and Rose Louise Victoria. Pippa's attempt at staying out of the limelight has however proven nearly impossible as she appears to be a tabloid-favorite.

As royal fans would recall, Pippa stole the spotlight at her sister's 2011 royal wedding to Prince William. Clad in a form-fitting Alexander McQueen dress, Pippa unknowingly drew attention to her bum, with many publications dubbing it the "Rear of the Year." Even worse, rumors swirled that Pippa might have intentionally enhanced her bum to fit into the dress. "I'm not convinced that it's completely natural. Because I think, if you look at other photos of her and you see her in jeans, she's got quite a flat bottom," Lesley Reynolds Kahn, a London business owner, speculated to E! News. "But I think possibly for the day, for that gorgeous dress, she may have had some sort of pants that gave her a little bit of a lift, or even a little bit of padding."

But while the 2011 debacle quickly fizzled out, Pippa would end up racking up even more controversies and scandalous moments for herself through the years.