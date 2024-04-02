Why Jamie From The Progressive Commercials Looks So Familiar

Playing Jamie from Progressive has made comedian Jim Cashman one of the actors who made a ton of money through commercials. Cashman has a net worth of around $3 million and pulls in approximately $500,000 a year playing Flo from Progressive's sidekick. Besides his commercial work, Cashman has an accomplished resume which includes television credits dating back to 1999. His TV work includes appearances in massive shows, such as popping up in two episodes of "Just Shoot Me," and later in "Grey's Anatomy," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." In 2018, Cashman tweeted about appearing in Season 13 of "Always Sunny," taking to X, formerly Twitter, to share: "Very excited to take a trip to Philly tonight! Thanks @RMcElhenney @GlennHowerton @KaitlinOlson & Charlie!"

Fans may recognize Jamie from Progressive for his TV work, but he also appeared in the 2016 film "The Boss," which starred Melissa McCarthy and was written and directed by her and her husband, Ben Falcone. After working on that film together, McCarthy re-teamed with Cashman the following year for the TV movie "Amy's Brother." McCarthy and Falcone were executive producers, and they tapped Cashman and his writing partner, Mitch Silpa, to write and produce the project.

McCarthy's "The Boss" character was created when she was part of the comedy troupe The Groundlings, where she met Cashman. Fans may not know that Cashman and Flo from Progressive were also connected through that comedy school.