Ridiculously Expensive Things Bradley Cooper Owns
Bradley Cooper's glittering Hollywood career has brought him an array of awards and accolades, a fervent fan base, and immense wealth. The money Cooper earned from "A Star Is Born" made him one of 2019's highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Forbes estimated he earned an eye-watering $40 million for his directorial debut — and he's splashed out on some pricey purchases with it.
His revolving door of girlfriends has some thinking Cooper is one of the worst people to date in Hollywood. Still, for many in the notoriously materialist La La Land, his bank balance undoubtedly makes the risk worth taking. Cooper reportedly has an eye-watering $120 million fortune. This is good going, even by A-lister standards. Still, Cooper insists he's not in it for the money and the trappings of celebrity. No, he's in it for the craft.
"There's no power in fame at all. If anything, you give up your power. It's a creation of something that's completely frivolous, and it goes away like that. You never own any of it," Cooper told Parade in March 2011. "All you can do is your work. It's always been clear to me. I just want to get better and work with great actors and directors. The rest you just have to deal with." It's tough at the top, but Cooper makes the best of dealing with it. Part of his coping strategy is spending an absolute fortune on stuff. From cars to bikes, to luxurious mansions, to pricey jewelry, we're looking at some of the ridiculously expensive things Cooper owns.
Bradley Cooper's limited edition watches
Bradley Cooper was insufferable at the 2024 Golden Globes, which didn't go unnoticed. He was clearly disappointed that donning a fake nose and waving a baton around for two hours in Netflix's "Maestro" didn't equate to an array of awards. However, it did result in some serious social media roasting. "They say Bradley Cooper rehearsed 6 years to perfect the ability to lose every golden globe," a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, read.
Another thing that didn't go unnoticed was Cooper's watch: a Tambour by Louis Vuitton. According to The Watch Pages, the stainless steel timepiece costs $18,500. However, given that Cooper is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton watches, it's safe to assume he didn't pay a penny for it. Another freebie indicator was the sheer number of red carpet photos showing Cooper's exposed wrist as he awkwardly clutched at his lapel, which provided maximum watch exposure.
Cooper changed things up for his Oscars appearance. He was equally insufferable, but he was wearing a different, ridiculously expensive timekeeper this go. The special-edition IWC Big Pilot watch has an engraving from "The Little Prince" on its reverse side. As per IWC's website, the regular model retails at $5,800. However, once again, it was a freebie for Cooper as he became an ambassador for the company in 2018. The watch was auctioned off at Sotheby's following the Oscars — it sold for $60,000.
Bradley Cooper's ridiculously expensive real estate portfolio
Bradley Cooper likes a home or four. The actor owns a 3,335-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom Pacific Palisades pad; a 4,000-square-foot six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom, five-story Manhattan townhouse with a 1,000-square-foot backyard; a 4,400-square-foot four-bedroom, three-bathroom Palisades mansion with koi pond, swimming pool, and spa, located in a gated community; and a possible New Hope, Pennsylvania pad that he was reported to have snapped up while supposedly dating Gigi Hadid.
The actual value of Cooper's real estate portfolio is unknown, but it's safe to say it's a fortune. Zillow lists a similar New York townhouse at $20 million. Redfin lists a comparable property to Cooper's first Palisades house at $3.3 million. And Zillow lists a property similar to his second Palisades pad at $30 million and change.
Meanwhile, Cooper opened up about his unique taste in interior decor in an interview with the "Armchair Expert" podcast. "The bathtub, the toilet, and the bed are all in the same room," he told host Dax Shepard. "There's no door to my bedroom. The stairs go up, and it's all on one floor." Cooper shared that he and his daughter, Lea De Seine, converse in a decidedly unconventional manner. "We talk where I'm on the toilet, she's in the bathtub," he said.
Bradley Cooper's luxury car collection
Bradley Cooper is all grown up, but he's still just a boy with his toys at heart — as evidenced by his ridiculously expensive car collection. Cooper's fleet of luxury motors reportedly includes a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and a Maserati GranTurismo — oh, and a Toyota Prius, which is a Hollywood A-lister must-have for popping to the market without being noticed. The Prius may be good for the environment, but the Mercedes? Not so much. The gas guzzler was initially intended for military use but has since become a high-end consumer motor decked out with luxuries galore. Cooper's model is estimated to cost around $200,000.
"I love the G. I'll never get rid of it," Cooper told Vanity Fair in March 2011. "I have two big dogs, and the back door opens like a door to a barn, so there's a lot of room." The Mercedes SUV may be Cooper's favorite set of wheels, but it's not his dream car. "I'd like a '65 Mustang because my dad had one," he told Architectural Digest in December 2012.
Meanwhile, Maserati loves to boast about its famous clients. "Buying a Maserati enters you into a club that only a few in the world belong to," Maserati Seatle claims. "It's... not every day that you share the same membership to the club as many celebrities."
Bradley Cooper's stable of sport and classic bikes
Luckily, Bradley Cooper's expansive Pacific Palisades garage has plenty of room. In addition to his fleet of luxury motors, he also owns a bunch of ridiculously expensive motorbikes. Cooper reportedly has a red Triumph Thruxton, a black Triumph Thruxton, a Ducati 1199 Panigale, and a BMW HP4. The latter alone costs an estimated $80,000. Cooper's also been snapped out and about on a bright orange KTM 1190 RC8 street racer.
In April 2016, Cooper was photographed giving Lady Gaga a ride on his Ducati. The two were clad in biker leather for their night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The Italian two-wheeler seems to be Cooper's vehicle of choice for escorting women around town. In May 2017, he was caught on camera zipping around Holywood with then-girlfriend Irina Shayk.
Oh, and Cooper also owns a Vespa. Which, it turns out, is his favorite of them all. "Todd Phillips gave Vespas to the cast of 'The Hangover II' when we finished shooting," Cooper told Vanity Fair. "And I thought, a Vespa? What the heck kind of gift is that? I mean, it's nice, but I'll never drive it. But I tell you, I cannot stop riding that Vespa. I dream about it when I'm away."