Ridiculously Expensive Things Bradley Cooper Owns

Bradley Cooper's glittering Hollywood career has brought him an array of awards and accolades, a fervent fan base, and immense wealth. The money Cooper earned from "A Star Is Born" made him one of 2019's highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Forbes estimated he earned an eye-watering $40 million for his directorial debut — and he's splashed out on some pricey purchases with it.

His revolving door of girlfriends has some thinking Cooper is one of the worst people to date in Hollywood. Still, for many in the notoriously materialist La La Land, his bank balance undoubtedly makes the risk worth taking. Cooper reportedly has an eye-watering $120 million fortune. This is good going, even by A-lister standards. Still, Cooper insists he's not in it for the money and the trappings of celebrity. No, he's in it for the craft.

"There's no power in fame at all. If anything, you give up your power. It's a creation of something that's completely frivolous, and it goes away like that. You never own any of it," Cooper told Parade in March 2011. "All you can do is your work. It's always been clear to me. I just want to get better and work with great actors and directors. The rest you just have to deal with." It's tough at the top, but Cooper makes the best of dealing with it. Part of his coping strategy is spending an absolute fortune on stuff. From cars to bikes, to luxurious mansions, to pricey jewelry, we're looking at some of the ridiculously expensive things Cooper owns.