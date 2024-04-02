Sketchy Things About Bobby Flay Everyone Ignores

Bobby Flay is part of the elite circle of chefs who have their own television shows on major networks and are able to draw in many restaurant-goers by their name only. As an established Food Network star, he doesn't have to rely on his high-end eateries for his million-dollar status, although those don't hurt either. In the range of super nice chefs like Ina Garten to the often-screaming Gordon Ramsay, Flay falls somewhere in the middle. While he's not exactly soft-spoken, he also doesn't call hopeful chefs an "idiot sandwich."

Still, along the way, Flay got a reputation for being a bit shady. When asked by the Wall Street Journal about his "bad boy" status, he shot back, "I think there are a few people that have trumped me in that department." Regarding his controversial moment when he jumped on Chef Masaharu Morimoto's cutting board after winning "Iron Chef," Flay stated that while he got slammed for the disrespectful move, it made Food Network cooler. Morimoto, who was not too pleased with Flay stomping on his cooking supplies, would probably disagree. That wasn't the only sketchy moment of the "Beat Bobby Flay" star over the years, and certain incidents prove that he's not the wholesome chef everyone is led to believe.