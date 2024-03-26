What Prince Harry's Name-Drop In Bombshell Diddy Lawsuit Really Means
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and rape.
There have been several lawsuits made against famed rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, and one has unveiled some shocking information about the producer, but he's not the only celebrity mentioned in the documents. Prince Harry was also named in the filing, but what does this mean for the royal?
Back in February 2024, after a string of serious allegations against Combs, one of the musician's former employees, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, accused the rapper of sexual assault, per Page Six. According to court documents, Jones claimed that between September 2022 and November 2023, Combs touched his genitals and groomed him into performing sexual acts. Jones also believes he was drugged and raped during one of the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's parties. When news of this came out, Combs' lawyer denied the allegations on behalf of the musician. He said, "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar ... shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."
Now, months later, new details have been revealed from the documents, and Prince Harry's name has been dropped in the filing, per Page Six. Jones claimed that the reason so many people were drawn to attend the Combs sex-trafficking parties was because of the rapper's "access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist[s], musicians and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry." However, it must be noted that Prince Harry has not been accused of any wrongdoing, nor is he listed as a defendant. The royal was simply mentioned in the document.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Prince Harry bombshell comes as Sean 'Diddy' Combs get raided
News of Prince Harry being mentioned in Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawsuit was shocking, especially as it came on the heels of the rapper's homes being raided. According to the Los Angeles Times, two of Diddy's homes, one in Los Angeles and one in Miami, were raided on March 25. The raids were a result of the sex trafficking and sexual assault allegations made against the rapper. A Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson told outlets, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available." However, nothing more has been released since. The outlet attempted to reach out to Combs and his team, but they did not provide further comments.
Although Combs and his teams did not release a statement, a video of the "Coming Home" rapper was obtained by TMZ as the raids ensued. The video showed Combs pacing the grounds at a Miami airport after eyewitnesses reported that he was being stopped by the feds. The clip of Combs came hours into the raids on his two homes as information surrounding the investigation continues to remain hush-hush.