What Prince Harry's Name-Drop In Bombshell Diddy Lawsuit Really Means

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and rape.

There have been several lawsuits made against famed rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, and one has unveiled some shocking information about the producer, but he's not the only celebrity mentioned in the documents. Prince Harry was also named in the filing, but what does this mean for the royal?

Back in February 2024, after a string of serious allegations against Combs, one of the musician's former employees, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, accused the rapper of sexual assault, per Page Six. According to court documents, Jones claimed that between September 2022 and November 2023, Combs touched his genitals and groomed him into performing sexual acts. Jones also believes he was drugged and raped during one of the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's parties. When news of this came out, Combs' lawyer denied the allegations on behalf of the musician. He said, "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar ... shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."

Now, months later, new details have been revealed from the documents, and Prince Harry's name has been dropped in the filing, per Page Six. Jones claimed that the reason so many people were drawn to attend the Combs sex-trafficking parties was because of the rapper's "access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist[s], musicians and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry." However, it must be noted that Prince Harry has not been accused of any wrongdoing, nor is he listed as a defendant. The royal was simply mentioned in the document.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).