The Property Brothers' Biggest Behind-The-Scenes Scandals

There's plenty of relationship gossip surrounding Jonathan Scott, from turning down a spot on "The Bachelor" to being in a relationship with Zooey Deschanel, but on the whole, both "Property Brothers" are known for their friendly personalities — which is why it was so surprising when one half of the duo got into a fight while out a bar. As reported by TMZ, Jonathan was in a North Dakota pub in 2016 where he ended up in a chokehold by a bouncer. He then proceeded to call the cops, accusing the man of assault. According to the Star Tribune, no charges ended up being made, and the City Attorney stated, "Upon review of the police report and associated evidence, I found there was not sufficient evidence to establish a violation of either simple assault or disorderly conduct ... beyond a reasonable doubt."

Jonathan later opened up about the scuffle in his and Drew's book, "It Takes Two: Our Story." "I could feel this weird tension between our group and the staff." After ordering their drinks, a staff member yelled that it was time to go and the group had to leave. When someone complained that they had just arrived, the bouncer physically herded them out. "My friend was out front by herself, and so I planned to cross through the bar to get to her. I turned around and took about five steps back inside when one of the bar staff grabbed me by the throat in a chokehold," the contractor described (via RadarOnline). He went on to reveal that the police said it wasn't the first time they'd received a similar call to the establishment.