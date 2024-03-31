The Shady Side Of ESPN

Making its debut on ESPN2 in 2003, "Cold Pizza" broke new ground in sports programming by serving up a two-hour live morning show, airing weekdays and targeting male sports fans. "It's as important as any new show we've ever launched under EOE [ESPN Original Entertainment]," ESPN exec Mark Shapiro told Sports Business Journal of the show's potential to reel in viewers to the network.

In 2007, "Cold Pizza" made headlines when Rita Ragone, who was a makeup artist on the show, filed a lawsuit alleging she was sexually harassed by series co-host Jay Crawford and panelist Woody Paige. Not only did she allege that the two had created a hostile work environment around her, she also claimed that Paige had once grabbed her buttocks with such force that she was "propelled forward and into the air," reported The Denver Post. Paige denied everything, as did the network. "This suit is without merit, and we deny the allegations," stated ESPN representative Mike Soltys.

The following year, a judge tossed Ragone's lawsuit; not because of the network's denials, but because she signed a document when she was first hired by ESPN back in 2005, which denoted that any claims of sexual harassment would be taken to an arbitrator. By then, "Cold Pizza" was already long gone. Weeks after Ragone launched her case, ESPN reconfigured the show's format and gave it a new title, "ESPN First Take."