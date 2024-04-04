The Financial Issues Sydney Sweeney Faced Before Her Fame

These days, A-list Actor Sydney Sweeney isn't short on work or cash. The thespian has landed note-worthy roles in the likes of "White Lotus," "Euphoria," "Anyone but You," and an upcoming horror film titled "Immaculate," which she just so happened to produce as well. But that's not all. She's also perfected the art of acquiring endorsement deals, inking contracts with brands such as Armani, Miu Miu, and Laniege. Cha-ching!

Alas, Sweeney's path to fame and fortune wasn't exactly paved with glitter and gold, and one of the tragic details of her life is that she grew up surrounded by financial instability. "We lived in one room. My mom and I shared a bed, and my dad and little brother shared a couch," Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, speaking about her family moving to Los Angeles. They took up residence in a motel during the early days of her career while she was trying to carve out a name for herself in Tinseltown. But just how dire was Sweeney's financial situation? Here's what we know.