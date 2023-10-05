Tragic Details About Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney plays tragic figures so convincingly it's scary, as evidenced by her work on "Euphoria" and "Sharp Objects." But she told CR Fashion Book she never brings her characters' trauma and inner turmoil home with her. "I separate myself from my character and anything personal as much as I possibly can. It's the healthiest way to do it," she said.

For Sweeney, playing emotionally fraught characters isn't what mentally wears her down. In addition to acting, she runs her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and she found herself so encumbered by her heavy workload in 2022 that she began experiencing panic attacks. "I was losing my s***," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "The White Lotus" star explained that she feels compelled to push herself to the brink out of fear; she doesn't want to fall out of favor with Hollywood and fall into financial ruin. "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she lamented. Even being as successful as she is, Sweeney says that acting alone isn't enough to pay the bills, let alone her team. This is why she takes up even more work by partnering with brands.

Sweeney has fought hard for the luxury of overloading her plate, and her loved ones have also made a lot of sacrifices on her behalf. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times about what she and her family endured for her to make it in Hollywood, she summed up their journey by saying, "We lost everything in pursuit of it."