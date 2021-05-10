The Reason Sydney Sweeney Broke Down Crying Online

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney recently took to Instagram Live in tears, explaining why she was so hurt.

The actor plays high school student Cassie Howard in HBO's teen drama "Euphoria," a smash hit that won several Emmys in its first season, including an award for its lead Zendaya. Fans were disappointed when Season 2 was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, per Marie Claire, but the show filled the unexpected gap in filming by releasing two special bonus episodes in December 2020 and January 2021.

Production seems to have started on the second season as well. Sweeney hinted at her character's return on her Instagram, showing her makeup being done with the caption: "she's backkk." Zendaya also shared set photos from "Euphoria" at the start of May. "Just being back in here in general... missed it," she wrote on her Instagram story, as People reported.

Despite filming the highly anticipated second season of a wildly popular series, however, Sweeney recently became a target for online bullying.