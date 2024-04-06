You'd Never Guess The Job Ryan Paevey Has Outside Of Hallmark

Ryan Paevey became known as a soap star and then transitioned into TV movies, but he also works a side job with his hands. The Hallmark star's big break in acting came as Nathan West on "General Hospital," but Paevey decided to leave that role after five years, telling Soaps In Depth in 2018, "I was ready to go, and I think GH knew that." He continued, "When GH gave me this job, I didn't even call myself an actor — I didn't even know if I wanted to be an actor."

Peavey has starred in an impressive number of Hallmark movies including "Hope at Christmas" and "Matching Hearts." The network was so thrilled with his work that they signed Paevey to a multi-picture deal in May 2022. According to the Hallmark Channel's executive vice president, Lisa Hamilton Daly, this contract offers more flexibility for the actors. "When the time comes and we have the perfect script for them, we just pop them in there," she told Deadline.

Daly added, "The deals are basically done and we're ready to roll." This was crucial for Paevey who also has a successful jewelry company called Fortunate Wanderer. Creating beautiful things was originally a hobby while he worked on "GH" but it quickly turned into a job. "I don't know how I got to this point in my life where I'm a jeweler, but I kind of am," he shrugged to Wide Open Country in 2022. Funnily enough, it was spawned by meet-and-greets with fans.