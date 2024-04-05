What Michael Jackson's Bodyguard Spilled After The Singer's Death

This article includes mentions of prescription drug use.

Both during his life and after his death, Michael Jackson has been characterized as an eccentric personality. However, according to the late singer's bodyguard, a lot of what he did was misunderstood and misinterpreted. In fact, in the years since Jackson's passing, businessman-turned-bodyguard, Matt Fiddes has frequently spoken to the press about the truth behind peoples' misconceptions.

In an interview for "Anything Goes with James English," Fiddes revealed that he'd first been introduced to Jackson by their mutual friend, Uri Geller. What initially started with Jackson asking for martial arts training from a successful businessman turned into a friendship, and eventually, Fiddes offered to be his unpaid bodyguard. Emphasis on the unpaid, there — as Fiddes pointed out to English, he didn't need the money. More importantly, though, he realized that one of the tragedies of Jackson's life was the financial exploitation he faced by almost everyone else he knew. Fiddes wanted to be someone the singer could count on without giving anything in return.

Given that Fiddes and Jackson were friends, first and foremost, it's not exactly surprising that in the years since the latter's death, Fiddes has made a point of trying to correct the rumors surrounding the star. From reminding people that "Wacko Jacko" was a persona to addressing some of the stranger things the singer did, Fiddes has presented a very human side of the icon.