Joe Lieberman, Former U.S. Senator, Dead At 82

American politician Joe Lieberman has died at the age of 82, CNN confirmed. "Former United States Senator Joesph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications from a fall," his family revealed. "Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest." Lieberman was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death and he's survived by his wife, Hadassah.

During his lifetime, the political figure made a name for himself in the political sphere as a U.S. senator from Connecticut. After nearly 25 years, he then set his sights on the White House, joining Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore as his vice presidential running mate in 2000 — the first of Jewish descent.

