Why You Don't Hear Much From Cake Boss Star Buddy Valastro Anymore

Buddy Valastro became an overnight celebrity chef when TLC picked up his idea for "Cake Boss," a reality show that would feature the operation of his Carlo's Bake Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey. Soon after it aired in April 2009, not only did the little mom-and-pop bakery see a boost in sales, but the small town where it was filmed experienced a boost in tourism, HudsonReporter.com reported in 2010. Dubbed the "Cake Boss" effect, some patrons were driving five hours all the way from Maryland to try Valastro's goods. "Cake Boss" ran until April 2020.

After that, Valastro largely stayed out of the spotlight for a few years — and there were good reasons for it. But the Cake Boss is back. In November 2023, Valastro debuted not one but two new series on A&E, "Legends of the Fork" and "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty." The first differs from his previous TV shows, as it features his search for America's great restaurants. The second takes a similar approach to "Cake Boss."

But this iteration features the behind-the-scenes of running not a bakery but a food empire that includes 14 bakeries and eight restaurants. It also showcases the growing roles his children have in the business. Valastro couldn't be more proud. "It's definitely a more grownup version. We're a little bit more real and raw. So sometimes there's a couple of F bombs here and there," he told People. After a couple of challenging years, it sounds like Valastro is ready to step on the gas again.