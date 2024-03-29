The One Cosmetic Procedure Eva Mendes Admits To Getting

Eva Mendes' debuted an unrecognizable transformation on "Today" that sparked speculation about whether the "Hitch" star has gone under the knife or the needle. Mendes has addressed plastic surgery rumors before, and it turns out that she has had some work done.

Mendes seemingly had conflicting feelings about plastic surgery in the past. In 2007, the Irish Examiner quoted her as saying that she was personally against getting plastic surgery because she found it too "invasive." But by the following year, she had changed her mind. "When the time comes, I'm going to nip it and tuck it all," she said in an interview with Star magazine (via the Irish Examiner).

Mendes has also confessed to disliking her face. In a since-deleted 2021 Instagram post, she revealed that she had once been hyper-critical of the way it looked in the movie "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," which was shot almost a decade earlier. Reflecting on the nonexistent flaws that she saw back then, she wrote (via Glamour), "Now I wish I still had that 'weird' face and odd 'bone structure.'" On X, formerly known as Twitter, some users reacted to her "Today" interview by suggesting that she has turned to using Botox and fillers to turn back the clock and regain that shape. Mendes hasn't addressed the speculation as of this writing, but she's admitted to experimenting with a different procedure: the thread lift.