What's The Real Meaning Of PROTECTOR By Beyoncé Ft. Rumi Carter?
Happy Cowboy Carter Day to all who celebrate! Two years after the release of her seventh studio album "Renaissance", Beyoncé is back with yet another masterpiece. On March 12, Beyoncé announced that her eighth studio album would be titled "Cowboy Carter," a nod to her Texas roots and her last name since marrying husband Jay-Z back in 2008. "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed...and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive," she wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram.
"Cowboy Carter," generally labeled a country album, consists of 27 tracks, including lead singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," both released in February 2024. Though a different adventure from her previous releases, the release of "Cowboy Carter" has been met with widespread praise from fans and social media users. While one person dubbed it the singer's best album yet, another described it as "another magnum opus," while also praising the dedication to her art. "Vocally might be Beyoncé best album I actually fw this album heavy," a third person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
But while many fans continue to enjoy the musical experience that is "Cowboy Carter," a few others can't help but wonder what some tracks, including "Protector," which features a very special cameo, really mean.
Is 'Protector' the declaration of a mother's undying love?
On "Protector," Beyonce employs the help of her daughter Rumi Carter, with the 6-year-old lending her voice on the track's intro. "Mom, can I hear the lullaby? Please?" Rumi is heard saying. Beyoncé then delves into the first verse, in which she recounts the joy of watching her kids grow and revisits pleasant memories of them. "And there I was, tangled up in marigold/ We were listenin' to the reverent children singin'/(Sing, sing, sing, sing, sing, sing)/ Hm, yeah/ Hummin' low as the garden river flows / While the August light becomes a golden evenin'," she belts on the track.
In the chorus, the newly minted country singer sings about her love and dedication to her brood. "And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way/ Born to be a protector, mm-hmm/ Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own/ I will be your projector, mm, mm-hmm," she sings. With these lyrics, Beyonce lets Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir know that she will always be with them every step of the way — even as they continue to grow and forge their own paths.
Of course, this is not the first time Beyonce is making her music a family affair. Notably, the singer's oldest daughter Blue Ivy lent her voice on her mom's 2019 hit single "Brown Skin Girl."