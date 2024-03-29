Riley Strain's Family Makes Big Move To Find Answers After Puzzling First Autopsy

In the wake of the tragic and untimely death of 22-year-old University of Missouri student Riley Strain, his family has been left with more questions than answers. As you may recall, Strain traveled with his fraternity to Nashville, TN, but was reported missing by his friends on March 9 after becoming separated from the rest of the group. Sadly, on March 22, Strain's body was recovered from the Cumberland River, a major waterway that flows through the middle of downtown Nashville, just a few days after two TikTok users found his credit card by the riverbank. "No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending," the Metro Nashville Police Department disclosed in a somber statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the completion of the preliminary autopsy report, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department told The Tennessean that Strain's death appeared to be accidental and that while the toxicology results were still pending, reiterated that there was no apparent foul play. Sadly, that initial autopsy report didn't provide Strain's family with the closure they were looking for. In a deeper quest to find the answers they so desperately crave, they made a big move. "The family did have a second autopsy, actually in Tennessee, following the Metro Nashville autopsy from a private individual company," Chris Dingman, a friend of the family, told NewsNation on March 27. "The family deserves more answers than we have," he said about Strain's mysterious disappearance and subsequent death.