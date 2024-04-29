The Rise And Fall Of Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Relationship

In the world of Beverly Hills, faithful marriages are sometimes harder to find than a celebrity without Botox. Underneath the veil of Hollywood glitz and glamour exists a different reality, where money and fame often override "till death do us part." Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were the long-standing outliers for decades, proving naysayers wrong with every new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Fans watched the couple build an empire on the show, as Richards became one of the longest-running Housewives and Umansky built a multi-million dollar real estate company that has since gone global.

The couple outlasted many of their peers, becoming a fan-favorite couple in the Bravo universe. Their castle came crumbling down in the summer of 2023, however, when news of their separation rocked the tabloids. The news shocked millions of viewers — though not psychic Allison Dubois, who famously told Richards her marriage was doomed in Season 1. While the two have yet to decide their future, Richards hasn't shied away from admitting that divorce remains on the table.

Was it a psychic's premonition come true? Or perhaps the infamous Housewives divorce curse infiltrated Richards and Umansky's once rock-solid bond? Or maybe it was country music singer Morgan Wade, who is rumored to have stolen Richards' heart amidst the controversy. Grab some popcorn, or maybe a Belvedere Vodka with lemon (carcass out in true Dorit Kemsley fashion), because we're breaking down the rise and fall of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship.