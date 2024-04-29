The Rise And Fall Of Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Relationship
In the world of Beverly Hills, faithful marriages are sometimes harder to find than a celebrity without Botox. Underneath the veil of Hollywood glitz and glamour exists a different reality, where money and fame often override "till death do us part." Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were the long-standing outliers for decades, proving naysayers wrong with every new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Fans watched the couple build an empire on the show, as Richards became one of the longest-running Housewives and Umansky built a multi-million dollar real estate company that has since gone global.
The couple outlasted many of their peers, becoming a fan-favorite couple in the Bravo universe. Their castle came crumbling down in the summer of 2023, however, when news of their separation rocked the tabloids. The news shocked millions of viewers — though not psychic Allison Dubois, who famously told Richards her marriage was doomed in Season 1. While the two have yet to decide their future, Richards hasn't shied away from admitting that divorce remains on the table.
Was it a psychic's premonition come true? Or perhaps the infamous Housewives divorce curse infiltrated Richards and Umansky's once rock-solid bond? Or maybe it was country music singer Morgan Wade, who is rumored to have stolen Richards' heart amidst the controversy. Grab some popcorn, or maybe a Belvedere Vodka with lemon (carcass out in true Dorit Kemsley fashion), because we're breaking down the rise and fall of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship.
Love at first sight in a Los Angeles nightclub
After splitting with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, Kyle Richards found love again with Mauricio Umansky. The two first crossed paths in 1994 in the Los Angeles nightclub Bar One. "[He] thought I was Demi Moore's sister ... so he worked up the courage to come over and say hello, thinking that I was her sister," the "RHOBH" star told The Knot.
The two were immediately drawn to each other. "We share the same interests and have common goals, and I think that's what really drew us together. But the most important thing to me was how he was with my oldest daughter, Farrah," she revealed, praising Umansky's relationship with her daughter from her previous relationship.
As for Umansky, the real estate mogul was attracted to the reality star's "amazing soul," and the fact that she was a great mother only added to the package. "I had to take it much more seriously because I was responsible for a woman with a daughter," he admitted, adding that it shaped the way he viewed their potential future as parents together.
Umansky popped the question that same year over a romantic dinner in Santa Monica. Richards was over the moon and even converted to Judaism upon her fiancé's request. "I was just so happy and excited — it was a dream for me," Richards said.
Their shotgun wedding
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky tied the knot two years after their engagement in a ceremony at the Bel-Air Country Club. The occasion was a first for Richards' family, who joined in on the Jewish traditions despite their Christian faith. "I'll never forget the day of our wedding, everyone had to wear kippahs on their head, and my family was like, 'Wait, what's happening?'" the "RHOBH" star told The Knot.
Thanks to Umansky's parents, who helped plan the special day, the wedding went off without a hitch; though they did have to change one big detail. "It's not a secret. The wedding was originally going to be [in] April, and then we moved it up to January so my dress would still fit because I was pregnant," the reality star revealed.
Richards dazzled on her big day wearing a long-sleeve lace gown complete with a sweetheart neckline and a pearl necklace. Her oldest daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband, was just 7 years old at the time. Before the wedding, Mauricio gifted Farrah a little something to feel special. "When my husband asked me to marry him, he also gave Farrah a little 'engagement ring' that was a heart with two hands holding it," Richards shared.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky welcome their first child together
After a whirlwind romance and a shotgun wedding, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky welcomed their daughter Alexia in June 1996. Four years later, Richards gave birth to Sophia, who was followed up by their youngest daughter, Portia, in 2008. The reality star shared a throwback photo of her and Umansky on their 24th anniversary: "When I look at our family, so full of love, I am grateful for this life we have built. Our children are a true testament of our love," she captioned the Instagram photo.
Being a father to four girls wasn't exactly something Umansky predicted, but he feels overjoyed all the same. The real estate mogul posted an Instagram photo featuring him alongside his daughters in 2020, writing, "Growing up I always thought I was going to have a whole soccer team of sons. Instead, I got all these gorgeous girls!! I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."
Alexia, Farrah, and Sophia followed in their father's footsteps and joined his real estate company, The Agency, which is featured on the Netflix show "Buying Beverly Hills." Umansky and Richards aren't empty nesters just yet, however, as the pair continue to raise their 16-year-old daughter, Portia. "Next year, she'll be applying to colleges, which is really, really weird to think about," Richards told "The Daily Dish." "When we started the show, she was in a crib and diapers. Now, she drives, and [she] is applying to colleges."
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' put their relationship to the test
Reality television is often the nail in the coffin for many couples — but Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky managed to skate by mostly unscathed for over a decade. The mother of four joined the cast of the "RHOBH" in 2010, putting her life and marriage on display for millions of viewers. Her relationship with Mauricio (and rumors of infidelity that surfaced while filming) was a focal point of her story on the show.
Cheating rumors were referenced on the show in 2013 when Lisa Vanderpump questioned Richards about her marriage. In a clip from Season 4, when the "Buying Beverly Hills" star told his wife he was going to take their daughter for lunch, Vanderpump quipped, "This is where the rumor comes that he's been seen with a younger woman," jokingly referring to the tabloid stories about him at the time.
Richards shut down Vanderpump's humor at the time, saying, "Stop that, I don't want to keep doing that. I'm serious." When the restaurateur suggested that Richards simply confront the rumors, Richards told her, "I don't like that approach."
Richards and Umansky battle split rumors in 2020
The first talk of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky potentially parting ways began in 2020 after a gossip account ignited the rumor mill. The controversy sparked after the Instagram handle Deux Moi posted a tip to their Instagram Story (per TheBravoB*tch) about a West Coast Housewife separating from her husband. Many thought it was referring to Richards since the post mentioned that "her solid family life seemed to be a big part of her storyline."
The reality star addressed the rumors, telling Us Weekly that the Housewife was most certainly not her. "It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me." She added that while she's accustomed to the gossip, it still sometimes takes her by surprise; "But this [new] one threw us for a loop. This last one, because we didn't know [about it], I don't have a Google alert or anything either."
Rumors of a split between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were sparked yet again in February of 2023 when the reality star went ringless in Beverly Hills, causing quite the Internet buzz.
The "RHOBH" star addressed the gossip in an interview with PageSix, admitting that even her castmates had been suspicious. "It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on," she admitted while attending an event for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in April that year. She went on to justify her bare hand, denying anything was wrong in her marriage. "A, I haven't been wearing my big diamond ring, because there's a lot of crime these days and I'm like, 'I'm not comfortable,'" she clarified. "And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, 'That thing sparked that?' I don't know.'"
News breaks of Richards and Umansky's separation in June of 2023
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sent shockwaves through the Bravo universe when People broke the news of their separation in June 2023. After nearly three decades of marriage, the two announced that they would be taking some time apart. At the time, an insider revealed, "[They] have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof."
Richards took to Instagram to release her own statement, telling her followers, "Any claims about us divorcing are untrue." She went on to say, "[We've had] the most challenging [year] of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
Bravo cameras started rolling shortly after the announcement, capturing Richards' reaction to the fallout. In a conversation filmed with Ericka Jayne during Season 13 (via Daily Mail), the mother of four revealed there wasn't "one big huge thing" that led to the separation. "'[It's all] these things that I've been needing and wanting more from my marriage that I just can't get," she confessed.
Richards expanded on those sentiments during her confessional, admitting (per Us Weekly), "There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn't able to recover from." But when pressed for details during Part 3 of the reunion episode, she responded, "It's nobody's f**king business" (per PageSix).
Richards and Umansky put on a united front for their family
Despite the heartbreaking news of Kyle Richards' and Mauricio Umansky's separation, the couple continued to spend time together for the sake of their family. Not only did the two continue to live under the same roof, but they also celebrated holidays together with their daughters Portia and Alexia. Umansky posted an Instagram photo of him celebrating July 4th in 2023 alongside Richards, Portia, Alexia, and Alexia's boyfriend, Jake Zingerman. "Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :)," the real estate mogul captioned the photo.
The picture came as a surprise to fans, especially since it was posted just over a month after news of the pair's separation first broke. Richards reiterated that she and Umansky remain friends throughout the process of working through their marital troubles — and especially for the sake of their children. "We know that we are both struggling," the reality star told E! News. "So, we're just trying to do it with as much compassion as possible and trying to keep things as normal as possible because three of our four daughters still live at home while we go to therapy and try to work through things."
Richards and Umansky's united front continued across the pond when the spouses took a family vacation to Italy in July 2023. The "RHOBH" star posted a series of photos to her Instagram highlighting the trip, including family shots with Umansky alongside daughters Portia, Alexia, and Farrah Brittany.
Rumors swirl surrounding Richards' relationship with Morgan Wade
There's been plenty of talk on the Internet regarding the nature of Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's relationship, despite the pair denying a romantic connection. The two met after Richards reached out to the country singer via Instagram DM in February 2022 after liking her music. The two quickly struck up a friendship, which evolved rather quickly if their matching tattoos are any indication — the two got ink together in August 2022, each sporting tiny hearts on their wrists.
Wade brought Richards along to some of her music events that fall, further igniting rumors that they were seeing each other romantically. The rumors reached a head when Richards starred in Wade's music video for "Fall In Love With Me," which dropped in August 2023. The video featured Richards donning sexy lingerie and caressing Wade as they fed each other whipped cream and shared a steamy bath; it came as a shock to many viewers after Richards insisted several times that she and the singer were nothing but friends. While the two didn't share a kiss, they came pretty close, with Wade leaning in before the camera cut to another scene.
When the singer made an appearance on "RHOBH" during Season 13, Richards gave viewers an inside look to their tight bond. "Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," Richards said in a confessional (per Us Weekly). "Morgan is [100%] herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me."
Are Umansky and Richards moving on?
While Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's friendship seemed to heat up, all eyes were on Mauricio Umansky. TMZ caught up with the real estate mogul on his way to rehearsals for "Dancing with the Stars" in September 2023 to get his thoughts on the sensationalized relationship between the women. "There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade," Umansky commented. "They are really great friends ... they are not in a relationship."
Umansky's dance moves weren't the only thing taking center stage during his stint on "DWTS" in 2023. The "Buying Beverly Hills" star was seen getting cozy with his professional dance partner Emma Slater out in Beverly Hills. As per TMZ, the stars went on a dinner date together before leaving the restaurant hand in hand.
Richards wasn't keen on discovering photos of her estranged husband with another woman, however, and she addressed the issue on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." "I was taken aback ... that was very hard to see ... I don't know if anything's happened yet but obviously there's something there," she admitted.
Umansky and Slater addressed the incident in a joint Instagram video, insisting that the two are just friends. After emphasizing their tough week on the show, Umansky admitted they talked through their emotions at dinner. "When we came out of dinner we were recapping and I reached out to grab Emma's hand," he said, denying any truth to a romantic relationship.
Umansky heats up Aspen with a model and Brazilian singer Anitta
An unhinged Mauricio Umansky made headlines in December 2023 after getting close with Brazilian singer Anitta. The father of four posted since-removed Instagram Stories at the time of Anitta and her friend skiing down the slopes in nothing but a bath towel. Umansky was also seen in videos posted to Anitta's personal Instagram page as she sprayed him with champagne and the two partied into the late hours of the night alongside her entourage.
Fans had mixed reactions to Umansky's wild behavior, with the fan account @Bravo_mamashelly reposting Anitta's original Story on Instagram with the caption: "Mauricio looking like an old a** creeper dancin' on @anitta." Daily Mail caught up with Kyle Richards, who arrived in Aspen just days later, to unpack her thoughts on her husband letting loose on the slopes. When asked whether Umansky was dating the "Boys Don't Cry" singer, she said, "No, that's not true ... [but] he's allowed to do what he wants."
In addition to getting close to Anitta, the real estate mogul made headlines for being seen out with model Alexandria Wolfe in Aspen in December of 2023, and sources told People that the two were "getting to know" one another. The two reportedly met while on vacation and struck up a friendship. "Mauricio and Alexandria have been enjoying each other's company upon meeting in Aspen," an insider revealed. "They have become good friends." Wolfe previously worked as a couture designer, and the two reportedly bonded over their similar entrepreneurial interests.
Richards addresses possibility of a relationship with Wade on 'RHOBH' reunion
The pressure was on during Part 3 of the Season 13 "RHOBH" reunion, and Andy Cohen wasn't afraid to ask Kyle Richards all the fans' burning questions. When asked by Bravo's ring leader whether she could see herself with Morgan Wade in the future, the mother of four seemed to choke up over the question, not able to give a straight answer. "I don't know ... I'm evolving," she admitted (via Bravo TV). "I'm changing [and] I'm clearly going through some evolution on my own, and I don't know what my future holds right now."
Cohen also asked Richards whether or not she had "feelings" for the singer, to which she replied, "I mean, I love her and she's my friend. And I love her." She did justify the steamy almost-kiss they shared in Wade's "Fall In Love With Me" music video, telling viewers (via E! News), "She's hot, what can I say?"
Richards' castmates weighed in on her and Wade's relationship as well, including the reality star's best friend Dorit Kemsley. In Part 3 of the Season 13 reunion episode, Kemsley admitted she felt confused seeing loads of photos of Richards and Wade together. "I remember thinking 'Are they together?'" she revealed, adding, "It looked like [they] were girlfriends."