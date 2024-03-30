Weird Things About Justin Bieber's Past Relationship With Diddy

After Diddy was hit with allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse, social media users began closely scrutinizing the rap mogul's relationships with other celebrities — including Justin Bieber. The "Peaches" singer and Diddy go way back. Diddy once served as a mentor to Usher, who developed a similar relationship with Bieber. When Usher was 14, Diddy started taking him to parties that were not appropriate for someone his age. "Puffy's idea was to make me a bit rougher, with more edge," Usher explained to the Daily Mail. Diddy has also partied with Bieber, but some netizens don't think that the younger musician seemed thrilled about hanging with the Bad Boy Records founder in a resurfaced video.

The video in question is from 2010 and shows Diddy and then-16-year-old Bieber interacting in a studio. Diddy begins their convo by talking about how Bieber's fame has affected their relationship. "[You're] starting to act different, huh? You ain't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out." Bieber starts stammering in response and reveals that he knew Diddy had been trying to contact him. He then offers to give Diddy his personal number but starts reciting the nonexistent area code 5-5-5. "BEYOND creepy a grown man upset they don't hang like they use too and Justin VISIBLY uncomfortable around him," read one reaction to the video on X, formerly known as Twitter. It wouldn't be the only time the two musicians had an odd interaction.