Wild Lawsuit Alleges Diddy Made Shady Payments To More Than One Famous Woman

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse.

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been front and center in multiple lawsuits involving accusations that range from sex trafficking to sexual assault and harassment. One of the accusers, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he had routinely paid multiple women in exchange for sex, with a few of them being names you might recognize.

Diddy's fall from grace started when his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, sued him in November 2023, accusing him of sexual and physical abuse throughout their decade-long relationship. While Diddy's legal team swiftly settled the case, his legal issues only mounted from there. Shortly after Cassie's settlement, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal accused him of sexual assault, and that same day, a Jane Doe, who was later revealed to be Liza Gardner, accused him of raping her when she was a minor in the 1990s. In December 2023, Rolling Stone reported that another Jane Doe came forward and claimed that she was "gang-raped" and sex trafficked by Diddy when she was 17 years old.

The most recent lawsuit, filed by Lil Rod in February 2024, accuses Diddy of sexual assault, among other allegations, and alleges that the rapper operated a "widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization," as reported by CNN. The lawsuit even implicated several famous women, including Diddy's ex, Yung Miami, 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, and influencer Jade Ramey, all of whom were allegedly hired by Diddy for sex work.