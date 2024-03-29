Wild Lawsuit Alleges Diddy Made Shady Payments To More Than One Famous Woman
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse.
Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been front and center in multiple lawsuits involving accusations that range from sex trafficking to sexual assault and harassment. One of the accusers, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he had routinely paid multiple women in exchange for sex, with a few of them being names you might recognize.
Diddy's fall from grace started when his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, sued him in November 2023, accusing him of sexual and physical abuse throughout their decade-long relationship. While Diddy's legal team swiftly settled the case, his legal issues only mounted from there. Shortly after Cassie's settlement, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal accused him of sexual assault, and that same day, a Jane Doe, who was later revealed to be Liza Gardner, accused him of raping her when she was a minor in the 1990s. In December 2023, Rolling Stone reported that another Jane Doe came forward and claimed that she was "gang-raped" and sex trafficked by Diddy when she was 17 years old.
The most recent lawsuit, filed by Lil Rod in February 2024, accuses Diddy of sexual assault, among other allegations, and alleges that the rapper operated a "widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization," as reported by CNN. The lawsuit even implicated several famous women, including Diddy's ex, Yung Miami, 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, and influencer Jade Ramey, all of whom were allegedly hired by Diddy for sex work.
Jade Ramey, Yung Miami, and Daphne Joy were among the names dropped
In Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' amended lawsuit lodged a month after the initial filing, the producer claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs solicited sex from well-known personalities and paid them on a monthly basis. Court documents obtained by Newsweek revealed that Diddy apparently boasted about paying these women, including Yung Miami, Jade Ramey, and Daphne Joy.
While the amount of their supposed "monthly stipend" was not disclosed, gossip site MediaTakeOut once claimed that Diddy had significantly reduced the payments he was dolling out to Yung Miami, cutting them from $500,000 to $200,000. Within the context of the lawsuit, Diddy purportedly had his accountant ensure the women were being paid, and that a music executive permitted these payments. "Upon information and belief, Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, in his capacity as CEO of UMG, authorized Motown Records and Universal Music Group to provide financial resources to Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records through wire transfers to Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records accountant Robin Greenhill," the lawsuit noted. "Upon information and belief, Ms. Greenhill ensured the wiring, funds transfer, or cash payments to sex workers were completed."
Individuals named Frankie Santella, Moy Baun, Brendan Paul, and Kristina "KK" Khorram were also mentioned in the original filing, with Lil Rod claiming that they were "responsible for ensuring payment to sex workers in cash." However, it's unclear whether Yung Miami, Jade Ramey, and Daphne Joy, were also the recipients of these payments.
Daphne Joy denied the allegations
As of this writing, Yung Miami and Jade Ramey have yet to issue statements about their involvement with Sean "Diddy" Combs, with only Daphne Joy breaking her silence on the matter. The model took to Instagram to share a statement and refute Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' claims. "I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," she penned. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."
Diddy, for his part, has outright denied the accusations leveled against him. In a statement on Instagram posted in December 2023, he claimed that the allegations were made to tarnish his reputation, further adding that the individuals involved were "looking for a quick payday." He went on to clarify that there's no truth to any of it, writing, "I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."
However, the situation surrounding these allegations has since intensified, with law enforcement conducting a search of his residence in March 2024 in connection with the sex trafficking claims. Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, condemned the raid, declaring in a statement to CNN that it was completely unwarranted. "This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," he said.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).