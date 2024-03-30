Is Taylor Swift On Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Album? Swifties Won't Like The Truth

Has the time finally come? Did Taylor Swift and Beyoncé collab on the "Texas Hold 'Em" singers album, "Cowboy Carter"? The answer to that question is likely to disappoint hardcore Swifties.

Beyoncé and Swift have undeniably become two of the most powerful forces in the music world, and fans have been dying for a collaboration between the artists for years. Many thought the time had finally come after Beyoncé released her 2024 album "Cowboy Carter." At the beginning of the eighth track, "Bodyguard," fans heard a voice they didn't believe to be Queen Bey's. Instead, many thought that the background vocals were the one and only Swift, per USA Today.

Although it may not have been the full collab they had been waiting for, Swifties and the Beyhive were excited about the potential crossover. News of Swift's rumored vocals on the track only picked up steam when a screenshot of the supposed credits of the song showed the "Karma" singer listed as a background vocalist went viral. Rumors also circulated that streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify listed Swift as a credited vocalist. However, we hate to break it to you, but Swift and Beyoncé did not join forces on "Bodyguard." People confirmed that the rumored collab wasn't actually true, and Beyoncé has yet to release the official credits for the track. Unfortunately, it looks like the Beyhive and Swifties will have to keep waiting for a joint project between the musicians.