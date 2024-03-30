Is Taylor Swift On Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Album? Swifties Won't Like The Truth
Has the time finally come? Did Taylor Swift and Beyoncé collab on the "Texas Hold 'Em" singers album, "Cowboy Carter"? The answer to that question is likely to disappoint hardcore Swifties.
Beyoncé and Swift have undeniably become two of the most powerful forces in the music world, and fans have been dying for a collaboration between the artists for years. Many thought the time had finally come after Beyoncé released her 2024 album "Cowboy Carter." At the beginning of the eighth track, "Bodyguard," fans heard a voice they didn't believe to be Queen Bey's. Instead, many thought that the background vocals were the one and only Swift, per USA Today.
Although it may not have been the full collab they had been waiting for, Swifties and the Beyhive were excited about the potential crossover. News of Swift's rumored vocals on the track only picked up steam when a screenshot of the supposed credits of the song showed the "Karma" singer listed as a background vocalist went viral. Rumors also circulated that streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify listed Swift as a credited vocalist. However, we hate to break it to you, but Swift and Beyoncé did not join forces on "Bodyguard." People confirmed that the rumored collab wasn't actually true, and Beyoncé has yet to release the official credits for the track. Unfortunately, it looks like the Beyhive and Swifties will have to keep waiting for a joint project between the musicians.
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have supported one another publicly
It didn't seem like that much of a stretch to think that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift might have collabed on "Cowboy Carter," especially considering how much they have supported one another publicly.
2023 was the year of Beyoncé and Swift with the release of "Renaissance" and "Midnights." While many like to pit them against one another, the two musicians have had nothing but love and respect for one another and ended the stan wars by showing up to each other's movie premiere. In October 2023, Swift shared a sweet post about the "Cuff It" singer after Beyoncé attended "The Eras Tour" film premiere. Swift wrote, "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. ... She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."
Just a couple of months after Swift's movie premiere, the "All Too Well" singer showed her support for Beyoncé and her own concert film "Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé," sharing a snapshot of the two at the London premiere on social media. The growing friendship had all the makings of a future music collaboration. Unfortunately, Swifties and the Beyhive will have to play the two musicians back to back on their playlists because that's the closest thing they have to a collaboration, at least for now.