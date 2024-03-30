Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star, Dead At 27
Actor Chance Perdomo has died at age 27, his PR company confirmed in a statement to TheWrap. The outlet reported that Perdomo was the only fatality in a motorcycle crash on March 29, but offered no other details about his death.
Perdomo is probably best known for his roles as the warlock Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and the superhero, or "Supe," Andre Anderson in the Amazon Prime Video series "Gen V." He also played the character Landon in the popular "After" film series, which was based on Harry Styles fanfic. "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," Perdomo's rep said.
Two days before his death, Perdomo posted a series of Instagram photos snapped at the gym, and fans have been using the post as a makeshift memorial to the actor. "I'm in denial. Rest easy," one message reads. Another commenter wrote, "Heartbroken. No words. I'm so sorry for your family and friends. Devastated."
Chance Perdomo's Instagram post that fans find chilling
Before Chance Perdomo joined the much-too-long list of celebrities who died before reaching age 30, he shared a post on Instagram that is breaking some fans' hearts. It isn't his final social media post that they find eerie but a March 17 post that reads, "Day 77. Final calm before storm. #backontheroad." The post is a carousel, and the third image is a picture of a motorcycle. Many people believe it to be the very bike Perdomo was riding when he died. "Sure wish bro didn't get that bike," one fan commented. "How tf does this happen?! People almost always predict their deaths in posts on social media now and its f***ing terrifying. And so heartbreaking," another person chimed in. A recent example of this phenomenon is Matthew Perry's haunting final Instagram post; he shared a photo of himself in a hot tub before he was found dead in his jacuzzi.
Perdomo's colleagues have joined his fans in grieving the loss of such a young talent. The producers of "Gen V" released a statement to Variety expressing their sadness over his death and offering condolences to Perdomo's family. "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," it reads.