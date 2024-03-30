Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star, Dead At 27

Actor Chance Perdomo has died at age 27, his PR company confirmed in a statement to TheWrap. The outlet reported that Perdomo was the only fatality in a motorcycle crash on March 29, but offered no other details about his death.

Perdomo is probably best known for his roles as the warlock Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and the superhero, or "Supe," Andre Anderson in the Amazon Prime Video series "Gen V." He also played the character Landon in the popular "After" film series, which was based on Harry Styles fanfic. "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," Perdomo's rep said.

Two days before his death, Perdomo posted a series of Instagram photos snapped at the gym, and fans have been using the post as a makeshift memorial to the actor. "I'm in denial. Rest easy," one message reads. Another commenter wrote, "Heartbroken. No words. I'm so sorry for your family and friends. Devastated."