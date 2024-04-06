The Strange Connection Between Wendy Williams And Britney Spears

When you think of Wendy Williams and Britney Spears, you wouldn't exactly call them the best of friends. They don't run in the same social circles, and their paths seldom cross in public — if at all. But the fan-favorite host and the pop star have one thing that unites them, something that made them the talk of the town.

Ironically, Williams, for the most part, had been overly critical of the "Toxic" singer. In her years of hosting "The Wendy Williams Show," she never shied away from dropping controversial statements and blasted Spears repeatedly, from making light of claims that Spears was addicted to crystal meth to calling her a "screw loose." She even supported Spears' father, Jamie Spears, during the height of her conservatorship controversy.

Williams never issued an apology to Spears, though she eventually changed her stance and went all in on her support for the #FreeBritney movement. "How dare you, Mr. Spears. You had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears. Death to all of them!" she said on her show. Little did Williams know that years later, she, too, would find herself under a form of guardianship that forbade her from having complete control over her finances. After making fun of Spears' plight for years, Williams found herself in a similar situation as the singer.