Fergie And Josh Duhamel's Son Axl Is Growing Up Fast

Fergie and Josh Duhamel's son Axl Jack is all grown up! The former Black Eyed Peas singer and "Transformer" star announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2013, four years after they tied the knot in Malibu, California in January 2009. They welcomed Axl — who was named after Guns N'Roses' Axl Rose and Fergie's late uncle, Jack — on August 29, 2023. "It was really special," Fergie said of her son's birth in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "I see Josh's face. They're pulling Axl out... And I see Josh, and he's going, 'Aw,' ... and I'm going, 'Wow, I'm so happy. This moment is so special, so tender.'"

As a child, Axl has exhibited a knack for music and has been even featured in some of his mother's projects, including her 2017 single "Enchante (Carine)" from her album "Double Dutchess." "Axl sings around the house all the time," Fergie revealed on ITV's "Lorraine." She was, however, adamant that she would never force her son to pursue a career in music if he doesn't want to — a sentiment Duhamel shares when it comes to acting. "I just try to expose him to a bunch of different things," Josh told E! News in a separate interview. "I know for sure he's very creative." For all they know, Axl could become an artist, or an engineer. "He loves to tinker with a bunch of recycled junk," the actor said.

Turns out, Axl is into sports too, specifically football and basketball — and he seems to be growing up fast.