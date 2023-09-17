Where Fergie And Josh Duhamel Stand Years After Their Divorce

Although they didn't last, singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel's marriage was a success story — at least on Duhamel's end. In case you didn't know, the reason why they met was because the "Life As We Know It" star had a massive crush on the former Black Eyed Peas member, so he pulled all the stops just to meet her.

"My recurring dream involves the lead singer of The Black Eyed Peas. Oh, my god, I've got the biggest crush on her!" he once told InStyle. He managed to convince the producers to have the band guest on "Las Vegas," and as luck would have it, they clicked. They got engaged in 2007, got married in 2009, and in 2013, the pair welcomed their son, Axl. While it seemed like the perfect marriage, they faced a major obstacle in their first year when Duhamel was accused of having an affair with an exotic dancer. The former couple squashed the rumors right off the bat and even renewed vows a year later. "When you go through difficult times, it really makes you stronger as a unit," Fergie told Oprah Winfrey in an interview. "Our love today is a deeper love."

However, by 2017, the two announced their split, and in 2019, their divorce was finalized. An insider told E! News that it was mainly due to having "completely different lifestyles." Yet even though they had contrasting personalities and priorities, it didn't stop the two from maintaining their friendship after the divorce. In fact, they continue to be friends to this day.