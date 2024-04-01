Sarah Ferguson's Cancer Diagnosis Fully Explained
Sarah Ferguson has had a rough couple of years, as she is one of the multiple royal family members who have a history of cancer. In June 2023, the Duchess of York was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine checkup. According to a statement her team sent People, "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully." Her team reassured the public she was receiving the best care possible.
Despite the scary diagnosis, Ferguson was always in good spirits. During her podcast, "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah," she revealed that she had named her reconstructed breast "Derek." She said, "I'm just coming to terms with my new best friend Derek on my left, he's called Derek. And he's very important because he saved my life." Ferguson never let her cancer diagnosis interfere with what she had going on. She told the Independent, "I feel blessed to be well and to have looked cancer in the eye and not blinked. I know that I am so lucky and that I still want to celebrate life." The Duchess of York was ready to put her health issue behind her and move on, but unfortunately, this wouldn't be the last time she would deal with a cancer diagnosis.
Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with melanoma
Less than a year after Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer, the podcaster was also diagnosed with melanoma. Ferguson has never been the type of celeb to hide her cancer diagnosis; in January, her spokesperson confirmed the health issue to People, sharing, "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma." Her team revealed the Duchess of York had several moles removed amid her breast reconstruction surgery, and after analysis, one of these moles was deemed cancerous. This diagnosis came at a truly unfortunate time, but Ferguson used her health situation as an opportunity to shed light on melanoma. Her spokesperson shared, "She [Ferguson] believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."
Just a day after her melanoma diagnosis was revealed Ferguson shared a post on Instagram addressing her health issue. She shared that she had been "taking time" for herself after having her second cancer diagnosis in less than a year. She said, "Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support." The Duchess of York thanked her medical team for their constant care before revealing she was resting with her family in the comfort of her home.
Sarah Ferguson received good news about her skin cancer diagnosis
In March, a couple of months after Sarah Ferguson's melanoma diagnosis was revealed, the Duchess of York received some good news. According to People, a source revealed that Ferguson's cancer had not spread. A friend told the outlet, "Fortunately, they have turned out to be clear. This is the best news she could have on it at this stage." The source did reveal that the podcaster has to go to the doctor every 12 weeks to get checkups, but she seemed to be on the path to recovery. As for Ferguson, the friend revealed she was "very relieved" about the news regarding her health issue.
Since receiving the good news about her diagnosis, Ferguson has made the most of her time. In late March, Ferguson attended the Global Citizen Now event in Australia, where she was honored as a co-chair. Days later, on March 31, the Duchess of York stepped out for Easter mass with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, per Us Weekly. Ferguson later shared a photo of herself on Instagram, wishing the public a Happy Easter. She said, "Happy Easter! Let's share light and laughter and colour this Easter. What traditions will everyone be celebrating today?" Ferguson has never been one to let her cancer diagnosis interfere with her life, as she continues to live it to the fullest.