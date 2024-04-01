Sarah Ferguson's Cancer Diagnosis Fully Explained

Sarah Ferguson has had a rough couple of years, as she is one of the multiple royal family members who have a history of cancer. In June 2023, the Duchess of York was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine checkup. According to a statement her team sent People, "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully." Her team reassured the public she was receiving the best care possible.

Despite the scary diagnosis, Ferguson was always in good spirits. During her podcast, "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah," she revealed that she had named her reconstructed breast "Derek." She said, "I'm just coming to terms with my new best friend Derek on my left, he's called Derek. And he's very important because he saved my life." Ferguson never let her cancer diagnosis interfere with what she had going on. She told the Independent, "I feel blessed to be well and to have looked cancer in the eye and not blinked. I know that I am so lucky and that I still want to celebrate life." The Duchess of York was ready to put her health issue behind her and move on, but unfortunately, this wouldn't be the last time she would deal with a cancer diagnosis.