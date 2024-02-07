The Tragic Truth About The Royal Family's History With Cancer

The Royal Family has traditionally been tightlipped about their personal health issues, often providing murky details about any medical conditions affecting its members. But King Charles III has broken this tradition, choosing to offer more transparency regarding matters concerning his wellbeing. In January 2024, early on in his reign, he openly announced his hospitalization for an enlarged prostate. Not long after, it emerged that he had been diagnosed with cancer — but he's hardly the first member royal to receive such a diagnosis.

In a detailed statement issued by Buckingham Palace in February 2024, it was disclosed that following his treatment, tests confirmed that King Charles had cancer, though the specific type remains unknown. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement read, noting that King Charles feels "wholly positive" about making a full recovery. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

The Royal Family's history with cancer doesn't begin and end with King Charles. There have been numerous instances of its members confronting the disease, including rumors surrounding his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, before her passing in 2022.