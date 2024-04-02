Jason Bateman Shows Off His Unrecognizable Transformation & We Have Questions

Jason Bateman has stopped us in our tracks with his drastic transformation and we have some questions about it. We're used to seeing Bateman clean-shaven with a baby face that hasn't changed much since he was a child actor. A couple of years back, the "Ozark" actor even told "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien" what he does to always look so good. He shared, "I just don't eat like a pig... sleep like 15 hours a day." The actor even admitted he moisturizes and uses toners, thanks to his wife, Amanda Anka, which is just one of the ways she has made his life better. But while we are so used to seeing Bateman a certain way, he has shaken up his look.

On March 31, the "Air" actor stepped out to enjoy a New York Knicks basketball game. The team's social media account posted Bateman courtside, rocking jeans, a t-shirt, and a jacket. They captioned the photo, "Jason Bateman in the house," and it's a good thing they did. If they hadn't revealed that it was Bateman sitting court-side, many fans wouldn't have even recognized the actor. Bateman has grown out his hair to almost shoulder length and is sporting a full beard instead of his usual clean-shaven look. Bateman's new appearance was unexpected, and just like us, many fans want to know the motivation behind the new look.