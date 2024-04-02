Jennifer Garner Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Father

On April 1, Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to announce that her father, William John Garner, passed away over Easter weekend. "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon," wrote Jennifer. "We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.)" She continued, "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners. Today is for Gratitude."

"We are grateful for Dad's gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she added. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith." Although Jennifer didn't list a cause of death, she thanked the staff at Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope for helping to extend her father's life and affording him more time to play sports and spend time with his family, before reflecting further on her father's legacy and memory.

In January, William celebrated his 59th wedding anniversary with Jennifer's mother, Patricia English Garner. "Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents," wrote Jennifer alongside their anniversary photo. "Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving my sisters and me such a secure, happy start to life." Besides Jennifer, William leaves behind his wife and his two other daughters, Melissa Garner Wylie and Susannah Kay Garner Carpenter.