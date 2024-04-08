The Tragic Truth About Richard Simmons

Richard Simmons may be living his life in seclusion now but he regularly shares updates on his Facebook page. On March 19, 2024, he announced that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer after failing to self-treat a bump under his right eye. His dermatologist instructed Simmons to see a specialist, who then attempted to burn the cancer off. The doctor told him, "Come back in an hour and a half and see if I got it all out." Unfortunately, the cancer was still present and he had to go through the procedure once more. The following day, Simmons gave an update and shared that the doctor was able to remove all the cancer cells. With fans worrying about his health, Simmons clarified that the diagnosis was years ago. "The reason I wrote these two messages is that if you see a spot on your body please go to your doctor ... so they can diagnose it right away. I guess I should be more careful about what I write about," he stated on Facebook.

Simmons' posts came days after he told followers, "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am ....dying." He then backtracked by explaining that all humans are dying, and the point is to treat life as though it is precious. He confirmed his intentions with another statement: "Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion."