The following article includes mentions of rape, sexual assault, and physical abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs wants fans to believe he's all about the love; the four-letter word is even part of Diddy's name after his latest rebrand. But this amorous addition came before Diddy was hit with explosive allegations that he sexually abused multiple people — and one of his exes is among those who took legal action against him.

The accuser, Cassie, is one of a handful of famous women Diddy has dated since becoming one of hip-hop's most dominant players. To hear the Bad Boy Records mogul tell it, he's a tragic figure who just wants to find lasting love. In his 2002 song "I Need a Girl (Part One)," Diddy ever-so-romantically raps, "I got it all, but I really need a wife at home ... never spend the night alone / I got a few you would like to bone." He also has nothing but love for his exes. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he begged Cassie to listen to the Michael Jackson song "The Lady in My Life" on repeat after their 2018 breakup. He used the same song in a video tribute to his late ex Kim Porter in 2020, adding a declaration of love for her in the caption of that post. "It really felt like the pure definition of unconditional love, but it was a little deeper than that," he said of his relationship with Porter on the "Yes, Girl!" podcast. What Diddy's exes have said about him hasn't always been so loving, however.